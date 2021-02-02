Bruce Arians: Bucs Needed to Believe

Every team in the NFL heads into a new season with the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. It's doubtful that every team really believes that goal is achievable.

Bruce Arians wasn't sure his Tampa Bay Buccaneers team believed it after a 7-9 season in his first year at the helm. One gigantic additions, and a number of other moves that follow, helped change that.

On Tuesday, five days before the Buccaneers were set to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Arians was asked if he allowed himself to believe that his team could win the Super Bowl after the March 20 signing of quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, the most accomplished postseason quarterback in league history. His answer: "Yes I did."

"I thought that was the missing piece and then Jason [Licht] did such a great job of adding pieces as we went along – Rob [Gronkowski], Leonard [Fournette], Antonio [Brown] and other guys. Ross Cockrell has been one of the best pickups we've had the entire season. So yeah, I thought it was possible and that was our goal, because I knew how good of a football team we had and what we were missing. We were missing that belief that we were good enough."

Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in his Buccaneer debut and was clearly a big reason why the team got over the hump and returned to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Tampa Bay's 17 total turnovers during the regular season were the lowest total the team has ever had in one season. But Brady's impact went far beyond the numbers.