Roster Depth Critical to Bucs' Super Bowl Journey

Building an NFL roster is an ongoing, never-ceasing process that is motion 52 weeks a year. Every team is trying to upgrade at every spot on the depth chart whenever possible. Sometimes moves that were made months or even seasons ago prove to be important at critical moments. For instance, the Buccaneers claimed Stinnie on November 11 of the 2019 season after he was waived by the Tennessee Titans, replacing undrafted rookie lineman Nate Trewyn. Stinnie only got into eight games over the next season and a half, with a total of just 32 offensive snaps, and had never started an NFL game by the end of the 2020 regular season.

But when Cappa went down Stinnie proved he was ready for the moment. The Buccaneers have allowed only two sacks of Tom Brady in his two starts, neither of which was credited to him. That's another part of building good depth – preparing that depth to be ready at any time.

"I think with that it's just guys are coming to work every day preparing like they are going to be the starter," said center Ryan Jensen, who earlier in the season very capably started two games at left guard while Ali Marpet was out. "Unfortunately, when Cap got hurt, Aaron came in and stepped up huge. That's all based on preparation and being ready for that opportunity. I feel like as an offensive line as a whole, we have attacked every day with that same kind of attitude and preparation. For Stinnie to be able to come in and play the way he is playing is a testament of how hard he works and how hard this line works on a daily basis."

On the other side of the line, Vea is back and now the Buccaneers have an extremely deep interior-line rotation on defense with him, Nunez-Roches, McLendon, Will Gholston and Ndamukong Suh. If Winfield and Whitehead return for the Super Bowl the safety rotation will be just as deep. The midseason addition of Antonio Brown allows the Bucs to flood the field with dynamic receivers and weather the absence of any of them. The offensive backfield has enough proven performers that the Bucs might not be able to keep all of them active on Sunday. The summer trade for Rob Gronkowski has blunted the impact of Howard's injury. The Bucs have star power with Brady and Mike Evans and Lavonte David and Devin White, but they also have the kind of depth a team needs to make it 20 games into a season.

If there was one statistic that illustrated the Bucs' depth in 2020 it was run defense. After leading the NFL in that category in 2019, largely on the strength of Suh and Vea in the middle of the line, the Bucs were once again atop that category through the first five weeks of the 2020 season. Vea wouldn't play another down over the last 11 regular-season games, but the Bucs still finished with the NFL's best run defense for the second year in a row. Nunez-Roches stepped up to become the starting nose tackle and the Bucs didn't miss a beat.