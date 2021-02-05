Get Off the Field | Long Third Downs Could Be Key in Super Bowl LV

The good news for the Buccaneers is that they are not at a huge disadvantage in this category if one focuses on the postseason. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are eight for 16 on third down tries of seven to 10 yards in the playoffs, or a cool 50.0%, and they've even converted two of six tries from beyond 10 yards. The Bucs were five for eight from seven yards and beyond in their NFC Championship Game win in Green Bay.

Brady would prefer to face as few long third downs as possible on Sunday, of course.

"It feels good to do that just because you get kind of behind the down-and-distance on first and second down, it leaves you in third-and-long," he said. "Then you're able to bail yourself out of that situation. It's a hard thing to do. I wouldn't try to make an all-day-long trying to stay in third-and-long and see if we can make a bunch of plays. It's very low-percentage football. We're going to have to play well on early downs, keep our third downs manageable, eliminate negative plays, eliminate negative runs, sacks, penalties, all of those things are really important. It's got to be a really clean football game because if you get stuck behind the down-and-distance, these guys do a really great job of getting you off the field. I think every play we're going to have maximum concentration. We have probably 70 plays left in the season so all of them are going to have to be our very best."

Brady is right, of course, and you would expect that from a man who has already played in nine Super Bowls. He has experienced the feeling of knowing that every single snap counts, that there is no tomorrow, no chance to get back on track if you make too many mistakes. There will inevitably be some long third downs on both sides in Super Bowl LV; if one team or the other does a better job of converting them, that could be the difference.