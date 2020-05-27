Wednesday, May 27, 2020 04:54 PM

Bruce Arians Talks Tom Brady with Joe Maddon and is the Favorite for AP Coach of the Year | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians sat down with Los Angeles Angels Manager Joe Maddon via videoconference to talk everything from coaching philosophy to Tom Brady. Arians is also the leading candidate to win AP Coach of the Year and Chris Godwin was named to yet another prestigious list.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-5.27

-Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians went on Angels Manager and Tampa resident Joe Maddon's new YouTube show 'Uncorked' to talk Tom Brady and coaching philosophy. The pair, who have been friends for years and are frequent supporters of each other's charity endeavors, sat down via videochat with a couple drinks and talked shop. It was the first episode of 'Uncorked' where Maddon looked right at home as he interviewed his old friend. Well, that's probably because he was at home, most likely here in Tampa at that.

The two have coaching careers that span decades and are very highly regarded in their respective sports and spoke about coaching philosophy and where it came from for the first part of the episode. Then Maddon of course asked about the new addition under center and what Arians' experience has been so far with Brady.

"We got a great locker room but to now get a guy that's been there, done it, six times, [he's] the G.O.A.T, you know?" Arians told Maddon. "When he talks, they listen. It's so different than a coach. I think for us as coaches, there has to be a bond between the coach and those guys so that you give them ownership. You ask them questions - how do you want to do things? So if they think they have a big hand in it, they send a message to the rest of the guys. They send your message to the rest of the guys. With Tom, it's been fantastic."

As far as firsthand experience seeing how Brady works, given the pandemic, Arians has been limited there. He did get a chance to see Brady's drive and competitiveness up close as a receivers coach during the Pro Bowl one year.

"I was coaching receivers in the Pro Bowl for the Steelers and we had the game," Arians recalled. "You could tell he wanted to win – even the Pro Bowl. He commands excellence on the field and there's no relaxation on the field when he's out there. I mean, if you're supposed to be at a certain spot on a route, you better be there or he's going to talk to you about it."

Arians is no stranger to coaching some of the greats, though. He was Andrew Luck's first coach as offensive-coordinator-turned-interim-head-coach with the Colts in 2012. He was also another notable quarterback's first position coach when he got drafted into the league. That guy's name? Peyton Manning. Maybe you've heard of him.

"The way Manning commanded the room and the team was amazing," Arians said of Brady's "The Match" opponent. "What he asked those guys to do. I'm sure Tom Brady has a lot of the same things. Just the little bit I've been around him so far, I think it's going to be the same way."

-Armed with the best roster the Bucs have seen in recent years, Arians is now favored to win AP Coach of the Year, according to BetOnline.ag and as seen in this tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman.

Arians is tied with 12 to 1 odds with none other than Brady's former head coach Bill Belichick. Arians has won the honor twice before and he's the only interim head coach to have the honor bestowed upon him. Arians took over for Indianapolis Head Coach Chuck Pagano when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, Luck's rookie year. Arians led the team to the playoffs that year.

Arians was hired away the following year by the Arizona Cardinals. It was the first time he was named an NFL head coach and he promptly took the Cardinals from 5-11 to 10-6 in 2013, becoming the first coach to win more than nine games in his first year with the franchise since 1925. The following season, the team improved to 13-3 and earned a playoff berth for the first time since 2009, earning Arians AP Coach of the Year the second time.

Now, Arians has the chance to bring the Bucs to the postseason for the first time in 12 seasons with the help of Brady under center and an excellent supporting cast on both sides of the ball.

-Speaking of that supporting cast, wide receiver Chris Godwin was named to the NFL's 2020 All-Under-25 team*.* The list of rising stars is topped by quarterback Patrick Mahomes but features Godwin, who is just 24 years old. Last season, Godwin broke out for a career-high 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 catches despite missing the last two games of the year with a hamstring injury. Godwin should be a featured component to an offense that now has Brady under center and Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cam Brate as offensive firepower.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up
news

An Inspirational Encounter Between Mike Evans & Lifelong Bucs Fan, Jason Licht on SportsCenter & Keeping Up with Gronk | Carmen Catches Up

Wide receiver Mike Evans surprised lifelong fan Marco Solis, who is currently battling cancer, with a video call this week and it's hard to say who left the call more inspired. General Manager Jason Licht also talked to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter about the pairing of Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. Plus, Rob Gronkowski is everywhere.
More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up
news

More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David is getting love all across the league and there are a lot of people that will be walking around in Bucs jerseys this season.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hits off the 10th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament at the Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

The Time Tom Brady & Michael Jordan Won a Golf Tournament, DJ Khaled's Advice to Gronk & the Bucs are Super Bowl Contenders | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady shared a clip of him and Michael Jordan winning a golf tournament together and we tracked down the full video. Plus, tight end Rob Gronkowski gets some advice from a fellow Florida resident and the Bucs have moved into the 'contender' column
Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up
news

Ronald Jones Putting in Work, Tom Brady Will Help Make Others Household Names | Carmen Catches Up

The third-year running back is putting in some major offseason work and the spotlight that will shine on Brady this year will undoubtedly illuminate deserving others on the Bucs roster
Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up
news

Chris Godwin Needs Your Help & Mike Evans is Excited for Tampa Bay | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin needs your help in sharing stories of 'unsung heroes' during the Coronavirus crisis and wide receiver Mike Evans is excited for what Tom Brady means for him and Bucs fans in the Bay.
Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up
news

Is the Bucs' 2020 Offense Too Stacked? And Could Bruce Arians Be the Next WWE 24/7 Champ? | Carmen Catches Up

We examine if the Bucs' offense has too many weapons after NFL Research did some digging. Plus, what Gronk has to say about retaining his 24/7 WWE title.
Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up
news

Did You Just Make a Plan to Make a Plan? What We Know About the NFL Schedule Release | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 NFL schedule is scheduled to be released this week. Plus, the Bucs' offense draws comparison to an undefeated Patriots' team, how stacked Tampa Bay's TE room is about to be & who the Bucs signed as undrafted free agents.
Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up
news

Why Tyler Johnson Could Be a Major Steal and Gronk Named Favorite for Major NFL Award | Carmen Catches Up

Why Pro Football Focus named Tyler Johnson one of the 10 most underrated gems of the 2020 draft class and what major award Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski could take home this season. Also, Brady's 'All-In' experience nets largest amount in auction and a few things General Manager Jason Licht addressed on a call with Bucs Season Pass Members.
Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up
news

Peter King Has Bucs Going Defense in First Round of NFL Draft & More Draft Party Details | Carmen Catches Up

In his only mock draft of 2020, Peter King has the Bucs taking Javon Kinlaw at No. 14. Plus, the NFL announces more interactive draft plans as the Bucs announce confirmed guests to their virtual draft party.
Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up
news

Brady Goes All-In for COVID-19 Relief and Bucs Have Three First-Round Picks from 2019 Draft | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady isn't done in his COVID-19 relief efforts and Tampa Bay got three first-round talents out of the 2019 draft, according to one outlet.
Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up

The NFL Draft has gone digital this year and GM Jason Licht let the media into just how he and his staff will be operating remotely next week. Plus, both QB Tom Brady and WR Mike Evans make significant contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Bay Area.

Advertising