Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Announce Uniform Unveiling Date & What Number Tom Brady, Chris Godwin Jersey You're Going to Buy | Carmen Catches Up

You’ll be able to buy your new Tom Brady or Chris Godwin jersey on April 7, with the Bucs announcing a change to Chris Godwin’s number while the GOAT remains number 12.

Apr 01, 2020 at 09:23 AM
CCU-4.1

-The Buccaneers announced a date when all will finally be revealed as it pertains to their new uniforms. The much-anticipated change was first teased in February (which now seems like years ago), cryptically announcing a 'Bold new era' coming April 2020. Now that April has arrived, it's no April Fool's joke – those have been effectively canceled this year – you will get to see each combination of the new iteration on April 7.

Head Coach Bruce Arians also hinted that the league could be relaxing its one-helmet rule, which would open up the door for teams to switch helmets during potential throwback games that would incorporate past uniforms and color combinations. That wouldn't take effect until 2021, though. For now, the Bucs will digitally unveil the 2020 threads in less than a week.

-Keeping along the uniform lines, the Bucs announced that quarterback Tom Brady will remain number 12 with the Buccaneers. While that almost seems like a 'duh' moment, the Bucs already had a number 12 in Chris Godwin, who has not only had the number his entire career, including college, but also built a brand around it. #12SZN anyone?

And while many speculated that was grounds for Godwin to request a bounty in exchange for the number – no transaction happened. Godwin gave the number up out of respect for the 'GOAT.'

Godwin then went on to tweet a graphic depicting him and Brady in their new numbers (albeit in the old color rush uniforms). And he's not giving up on his 12 brand entirely, hashtagging #ItsAlways12szn on the post.

Bucs fans can get their hands on the new uniforms that same day via the team store at shop.Buccaneers.com.

-This now means that Brady and his top two receivers will be in sequential order on the roster. Number 12 throwing to numbers 13 and 14. Looks like little kids around the Tampa Bay area won't be stopping at 10 when learning their ABCs and 123s.

-Bucs players have also been taking to social media to extend safe wishes to fans and give them an update on how they're staying busy while staying home.

Linebacker Devin White is spending time with his horses…

…while cornerback Jamel Dean is definitely NOT making a scene…

…quarterback Tom Brady is giving tips on how to stay healthy…

…while defensive lineman Will Gholston is thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers…

---and Scotty Miller is spending time with his adorable pup…

…and punter Bradley Pinion is sharing messages of positivity…

…while safety Mike Edwards is encouraging those forgotten hobbies…

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

One Last Time… | Carmen Catches Up

After six seasons, my time with the Buccaneers is up.

news

Rams Scouting Report from Tom Brady & Todd Bowles and Could the Bucs Injury Status Actually Be an Asset? | Carmen Catches Up

What quarterback Tom Brady and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles are seeing from the Rams plus a silver lining with all the injuries the Bucs have faces this year.

news

What to Expect from the Rams According to the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The Rams will have some new personnel this time around as they come to Tampa for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs.

news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.

news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.

news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.

news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.

news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.

news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.

news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.

news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.

Advertising