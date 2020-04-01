Bucs Announce Uniform Unveiling Date & What Number Tom Brady, Chris Godwin Jersey You're Going to Buy | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers announced a date when all will finally be revealed as it pertains to their new uniforms. The much-anticipated change was first teased in February (which now seems like years ago), cryptically announcing a 'Bold new era' coming April 2020. Now that April has arrived, it's no April Fool's joke – those have been effectively canceled this year – you will get to see each combination of the new iteration on April 7.
Head Coach Bruce Arians also hinted that the league could be relaxing its one-helmet rule, which would open up the door for teams to switch helmets during potential throwback games that would incorporate past uniforms and color combinations. That wouldn't take effect until 2021, though. For now, the Bucs will digitally unveil the 2020 threads in less than a week.
-Keeping along the uniform lines, the Bucs announced that quarterback Tom Brady will remain number 12 with the Buccaneers. While that almost seems like a 'duh' moment, the Bucs already had a number 12 in Chris Godwin, who has not only had the number his entire career, including college, but also built a brand around it. #12SZN anyone?
And while many speculated that was grounds for Godwin to request a bounty in exchange for the number – no transaction happened. Godwin gave the number up out of respect for the 'GOAT.'
Godwin then went on to tweet a graphic depicting him and Brady in their new numbers (albeit in the old color rush uniforms). And he's not giving up on his 12 brand entirely, hashtagging #ItsAlways12szn on the post.
Bucs fans can get their hands on the new uniforms that same day via the team store at shop.Buccaneers.com.
-This now means that Brady and his top two receivers will be in sequential order on the roster. Number 12 throwing to numbers 13 and 14. Looks like little kids around the Tampa Bay area won't be stopping at 10 when learning their ABCs and 123s.
-Bucs players have also been taking to social media to extend safe wishes to fans and give them an update on how they're staying busy while staying home.
Linebacker Devin White is spending time with his horses…
…while cornerback Jamel Dean is definitely NOT making a scene…
…quarterback Tom Brady is giving tips on how to stay healthy…
…while defensive lineman Will Gholston is thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers…
---and Scotty Miller is spending time with his adorable pup…
…and punter Bradley Pinion is sharing messages of positivity…
…while safety Mike Edwards is encouraging those forgotten hobbies…
