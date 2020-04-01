Bucs Announce Uniform Unveiling Date & What Number Tom Brady, Chris Godwin Jersey You're Going to Buy | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians also hinted that the league could be relaxing its one-helmet rule, which would open up the door for teams to switch helmets during potential throwback games that would incorporate past uniforms and color combinations. That wouldn't take effect until 2021, though. For now, the Bucs will digitally unveil the 2020 threads in less than a week.

-Keeping along the uniform lines, the Bucs announced that quarterback Tom Brady will remain number 12 with the Buccaneers. While that almost seems like a 'duh' moment, the Bucs already had a number 12 in Chris Godwin, who has not only had the number his entire career, including college, but also built a brand around it. #12SZN anyone?

And while many speculated that was grounds for Godwin to request a bounty in exchange for the number – no transaction happened. Godwin gave the number up out of respect for the 'GOAT.'