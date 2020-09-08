Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oh Captain, My Captain & the Uphill Battle for the NFC South | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers voted on their captains, which were announced Tuesday, Leonard Fournette joins the running back room and the battle for the NFC South. 

Sep 08, 2020 at 01:49 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-9.8

-The Buccaneers have officially chosen their 2020 team captains and Head Coach Bruce Arians revealed them during Tuesday's media availability. This year, players voted on six captains: quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans on offense, inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White on defense and inside linebacker Kevin Minter along with punter Bradley Pinion on special teams.

David and Evans are no strangers to the role, it is the seventh-straight selection for David and fourth-straight for Evans. Brady is in his first year with the team but when you come in with 20 years of experience and six Super Bowl titles, that seems to be a no-brainer.

White is in just his second year with the team but is living up to his leadership abilities that were touted as a strength when the Bucs made him the fifth overall pick in 2019. Minter has been a staple on special teams since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2018 and Pinion was the league's most consistent punter last season.

-The first power ranking roundup is here because it's officially Week One! After all the moves the Bucs made this offseason, they've now firmly nestled themselves within the top 10 conversation entering the 2020 season. Of the major outlets, the Bucs were ranked as high as six and as low as 13.

-Media availability following practice today featured a brand-new addition to the Buccaneers' roster in running back Leonard Fournette. He had been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars and became a free agent, ultimately choosing the Bucs over other potential suitors.

"He's a big, strong back that can really catch," said Arians about Fournette. "He can do everything. He can protect, he's a big third-down back and he's been a solid guy in the league. It just gives us another weapon. Until his role really, really expands, I wouldn't think you'd have to gameplan for him that much, other than just our running game."

Fournette has been used to teams gameplanning for him after being the feature back and a good chunk of Jacksonville's offense for the past three seasons. Now, teams will not only have to deal with him, but an arsenal of other offensive talent that the Bucs' offense boasts.

"I think it's great," Fournette said. "Especially when you have a lot of guys like Mike [Evans], Chris [Godwin], Gronk (Rob Gronkowski), Tom [Brady] and the O-Line. You can spread the ball to guys like that and it's not just you. When the defense has to gameplan, [it's] against eight guys, not just one. I think that opens up a variety of things for a lot of guys on our team on the offensive side of the ball."

Teams that will have to gameplan for those guys twice are those within the NFC South, which could be one of the most competitive divisions in football. Arians said it starts with the quarterbacks and looking around at Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater, it's hard to argue with that. It will be an uphill battle to the top and it starts Sunday when the Bucs take their trip to New Orleans to face the Saints.

"As always – this is one of the best divisions in the league from the top down," said Lavonte David. "I would agree with that. Every year it's going to be a battle. It always comes down to the last game in this division. Each division game, you always try to count it as two games because that's it's played like. It's like you're playing in two games. The battle – it's going to be a four-quarter football game. It's going to be tough [and] physical – that's the type of division that we have. There is talent from top down for each team. Every time each team plays each other, we already know it's going to be a battle. I believe it's one of the best divisions in the league and for me to be able to compete against the guys I'm competing with, it's crazy for me. It gives me the chance to up my talent [and] up my game when I'm going against these certain teams. It gives me a chance to get better on my game."

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

Arians: 'You Have Everything You Need Here' | Carmen Catches Up
news

Arians: 'You Have Everything You Need Here' | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians is 'all-in' with guys like Devin White, Shaq Barrett and Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell, who all spoke to the media on Thursday.
Defensive Creativity in 2020 & JPP's Excitement | Carmen Catches Up
news

Defensive Creativity in 2020 & JPP's Excitement | Carmen Catches Up

We got to talk mostly about the secondary today during media availability and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul asks, "What do YOU think?"
Gronk's Goal & Cappa's Confidence | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk's Goal & Cappa's Confidence | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers had their last day of training camp as we know it on Tuesday while Head Coach Bruce Arians, Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert, tight end Rob Gronkowski and right guard Alex Cappa all spoke to the media.
High Hopes for the Defense & Shady's Impact | Carmen Catches Up
news

High Hopes for the Defense & Shady's Impact | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians makes a bold prediction for the defense while defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches talks about which offensive lineman have stood out to him and rookie running back Raymond Calais talks about LeSean McCoy's influence.
Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs Give their Thoughts on the Bucs Scrimmage | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians, Tom Brady, Tristan Wirfs Give their Thoughts on the Bucs Scrimmage | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers got a game-like atmosphere as they took practice over to Raymond James Stadium and Head Coach Bruce Arians raved about quarterback Tom Brady's command of his new offense.
Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich, LeSean McCoy React to Major Sports Protests & Racial Injustice | Carmen Catches Up
news

Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich, LeSean McCoy React to Major Sports Protests & Racial Injustice | Carmen Catches Up

Following major sports' leagues postponement and cancellation of games yesterday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, members of the Buccaneers expressed their thoughts and concerns regarding the current state racial injustice and police brutality. 
Seeing Bucs Expectations as Opportunity in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Seeing Bucs Expectations as Opportunity in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

We got to hear from tight end Cameron Brate and inside linebacker Lavonte David about the expectations of the Buccaneers this season. See which one splashed some cold water on the hype – plus other highlights of media availability from Wednesday.
The Most Pivotal Bucs Rookie & Tom Brady's Incompletions | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Most Pivotal Bucs Rookie & Tom Brady's Incompletions | Carmen Catches Up

NFL.com names the most pivotal rookie on each team and even when Tom Brady's passes aren't caught - they're still problems for opposing defenses.
Chris Godwin Talks Mike Evans and the Bucs Young Secondary is Growing Up | Carmen Catches Up
news

Chris Godwin Talks Mike Evans and the Bucs Young Secondary is Growing Up | Carmen Catches Up

A lot of teammate love all around today.
RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up
news

RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Running back Ronald Jones details his offseason training and we hear from the defensive front on if they think their success against the run will carry over into 2020.
Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Speaks, A Peek into the Bucs Safety Room & Brady Talks Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers put the pads back on and here are the best quotes about the tight ends and safeties from today's media availability with players like Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards. 

Advertising