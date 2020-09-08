Oh Captain, My Captain & the Uphill Battle for the NFC South | Carmen Catches Up

Teams that will have to gameplan for those guys twice are those within the NFC South, which could be one of the most competitive divisions in football. Arians said it starts with the quarterbacks and looking around at Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater, it's hard to argue with that. It will be an uphill battle to the top and it starts Sunday when the Bucs take their trip to New Orleans to face the Saints.

"As always – this is one of the best divisions in the league from the top down," said Lavonte David. "I would agree with that. Every year it's going to be a battle. It always comes down to the last game in this division. Each division game, you always try to count it as two games because that's it's played like. It's like you're playing in two games. The battle – it's going to be a four-quarter football game. It's going to be tough [and] physical – that's the type of division that we have. There is talent from top down for each team. Every time each team plays each other, we already know it's going to be a battle. I believe it's one of the best divisions in the league and for me to be able to compete against the guys I'm competing with, it's crazy for me. It gives me the chance to up my talent [and] up my game when I'm going against these certain teams. It gives me a chance to get better on my game."