Bucs' Defense Wants to Uphold Tampa Bay Tradition

"When we ended our last game last year in the Super Bowl I think we got a glimpse of how good we can be. I think it's just a challenge for us to see how well we can do it as a unit, a defense. It's not going to be the same as last year obviously. We have to start over, but it's exciting to see where we can take it."

So how do the Buccaneers, who finished sixth in the league's defensive rankings last year plus fifth in both sacks and takeaways, take it to another level and follow the Tampa Bay tradition of dominant defenses over spans of multiple seasons? Murphy-Bunting said their goal is to be at the top of all those rankings in 2021. How do they get there? By starting over and putting in all the work. By pinpointing what they need to improve and focusing on those things intently. And that effort starts from the top with its coordinator, Todd Bowles.

"On Day One [of training camp], before we ever stepped on the field, Coach Bowles went around the whole room and basically told every guy their weakness that was on the team last year," said White. "He told them we need to get better at it, so there's no complacency over here and nobody's staying at ground zero."

If the 2002 team has provided the standard for the current squad, it is Bowles who will drive the players to meet that standard. Monte Kiffin, who this season will be inducted into the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium, was the beloved figurehead of that last great Tampa Bay defense. Bowles provides the same foundation for his crew. Kiffin, remarkably, was the Bucs' defensive coordinator for 13 seasons, a stretch that included 11 top-10 finishes. Bowles may not make it that long if other teams start poaching the Bucs' staff for head coaches soon, but even his three seasons at the helm have provided a continuity and an opportunity for growth that the players love.

"He holds us all to a higher standard," said Murphy-Bunting. "I just know that for me, it's a big game-changer being able to come into camp already knowing the entire defense and just adding more pieces to that. And for Coach Bowles being a DB - he was a DB growing up, so he has a higher expectation for the guys that are in the backend because he's actually done that. Just having that mindset, having that mentality to always go get it and to just key in on everything, and be that secondary that [thinks], 'We don't want to get scored on, we don't want you to catch balls, we don't want you to do anything.' We want to hold our defense to the highest standard possible."

Most importantly, Buccaneer defenders have fully internalized Bowles' message that they can't expect last year's success to automatically make them one of the league's best in 2021. And if they want to hold up that Tampa Bay tradition and start getting the recognition they deserve, they have to focus on what they didn't do right last year. And then do that very same thing again in 2022.