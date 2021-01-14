Bucs' Defense vs. Saints' Offense | Hold the Wall

How, you ask? Well a lot of their offensive efficiency must come courtesy of the run game, which ranks sixth in the league – the highest in any offensive category. Running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray have helped New Orleans to 141.6 yards per game on the ground. Kamara has 16 rushing touchdowns this season and another five through the air. Murray has four rushing and one receiving. It's worth noting that Kamara had six touchdowns in one game on Christmas Day against the Vikings, so do with that what you will.

Yet only two of those rushing touchdowns came against the Bucs – three total. That's because what the Saints' offense does well – the Bucs' defense defends well. For the second-straight year, the Buccaneers lead the league in rushing defense.

As we mentioned last week when talking about the matchup with Washington, the Bucs' excellent ground defense is thanks largely to one of the best front sevens in the league. It has stout run defenders like defensive lineman Will Gholston and tackle-for-loss king Lavonte David. Plus, Tampa Bay will be getting inside linebacker Devin White back after he was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list early this week, which is 'huge' as his coaches put it.

But since the start of the 2019 season, the Bucs have allowed the fewest yards per game on the ground with an average of 77.2 and the fewest yards per rush with opponents averaging just 3.43 yards per carry in the same span.

That could very well be the difference for the Bucs in this game.

They'll of course still need to contain Brees and not allow him to take over the game in other ways… like time of possession. Last week against the Bears, the Saints had just three possessions in the second half but they were drives that took 7:29, 8:51 and 5:19. A nearly nine minute drive! They won the time of possession battle by a mile, nearly doubling the Bears' 21:02 with 38:58. The Saints offense played 84 snaps. Quite simply, Chicago just didn't even have a chance. That's exactly what they did against the Bucs in Week Nine, when they had the ball for over 40 minutes.

The Buccaneer defense can't allow that to happen again. There will be an even bigger emphasis on third down for Tampa Bay because the defense will not be able to withstand a nine-minute drive. No defense can. The objective has to be to get the Saints off the field by any means necessary.

The pass rush will be crucial to that. Brees may get the ball out of his hands quicker than most – no one has gotten more than two sacks on him in a game this season – but if you can disrupt him, you give yourself a shot. Even the Bears were able to do that last week and keep the game close for a majority of it. Chicago's offense just couldn't do anything with the opportunities that their defense gave them.

The Bucs will have all of their defensive pieces available to them when it comes to the pass rush this weekend. White, who had 9.0 sacks in the regular season, is back and rearing to go (horse pun intended) while interior defensive lineman Steve McLendon has also been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving the Bucs more opportunity for interior pressure. McLendon doesn't yet have a sack as a Buccaneer but he's helped clear the way (and the blockers) for Ndamukong Suh, who had the most sacks he's had in the regular season since 2015 with 6.0. Collapse the pocket on Brees and he's going to have some difficulties.

It will also take some pressure off the secondary, though cornerback Carlton Davis has had some of his best games against New Orleans and specifically, Michael Thomas, this season. Davis was basically tasked both games with guarding Thomas and shut him down completely in Week One, as we mentioned. Even in Week Nine, which was the game Thomas returned from injury that kept him out of weeks two through eight, Davis held Thomas to just 51 receiving yards. Thomas didn't get in the end zone either time. That seems to work for the Bucs so hopefully he can do it again.

As for Kamara, who is the Saints' other main playmaker, as a collective, the Bucs were able to shut him down for the most part this season. His impact is directly mitigate by guys like David and White, who will both be at full-go now for the first time in three weeks. That has to bode well for the Bucs.