Thursday, May 07, 2020 06:53 PM

What's Next: Las Vegas Raiders, Week 7

The Buccaneers return to the Sunday Night Football stage when they make their first trip ever to Las Vegas (probably) to take on former Tampa Bay Head Coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders

Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

vegas

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have never before played a game in Las Vegas, of course. But they have played the Raiders before – once on the biggest football stage possible – and they are certainly quite familiar with the current Las Vegas head coach.

Jon Gruden is head into the third season of his second stint as the Raiders' head coach, a pair of postings separated by seven seasons as the Buccaneers head coach and another nine as a Monday Night Football color analyst. In February of 2002, Tampa Bay sent four draft picks and a large sum of cash to the then-Oakland Raiders to pry away Gruden, who had been at Oakland's helm for four years. That very season, Gruden led the Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl XXXVII over…the Oakland Raiders.

That title game was played in San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, now known as SDCCU Stadium, and that adds another potential twist to this year's Bucs-Raiders contest. If construction is delayed too much on the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Bucs might not be going to Sin City for the first time after all. The Raiders are exploring alternate locations for their 2020 home games just in case, and one of the possibilities is SDCCU Stadium. The Buccaneers playing against Jon Gruden's team at the very site of their Super Bowl win over the Raiders? That would be weird, to say the least.

YOU MAY LIKE:

Season Passes on Sale Now!

View the Roster

Get the App

The Buccaneers and Raiders finished with identical 7-9 records in 2019, and for both teams that represented an improvement over the previous season. Gruden's Raiders appear to be on an upward trajectory, though it's worth noting that they had the NFL's sixth-worst points differential last year, being outscored by an average of 6.6 points per game. In contrast, Tampa Bay actually outscored its opponents on the season, albeit by only nine total points.

The Buccaneers will head to Vegas – or some points currently unknown – in Week Seven for a Sunday Night Football game on Oct. 25. This is the first time that Tampa Bay has been set for a Sunday night game in the original schedule since 2008. The Bucs and Cowboys played on Sunday night in 2016 after their game was flexed into the evening slot.

Las Vegas Raiders

2019 Record: 7-9

Scoring Offense: 24th (19.6 points per game)

Total Offense: 11th (363.7 yards per game)

Rushing Offense: 13th (118.3 yards per game)

Passing Offense: 9th (245.4 yards per game)

Scoring Defense: 24th (26.2 points per game)

Total Defense: 19th (354.8 yards per game)

Rushing Defense: 8th (98.1 yards per game)

Passing Defense: 25th (256.7 yards per game)

Turnover Margin: 21st (-2)

The Raiders were quietly much improved on offense in Gruden's second year, at least in terms of moving the football. They ranked 11th in total yards and eighth in yards per play and were the ninth-best passing team. Oakland gave quarterback Derek Carr good protection (sixth in yards per pass play) and Carr responded by helping the Raiders have the eighth-lowest interception percentage. Carr threw for a career-best 4,054 yards and eclipsed a 100 passer rating for the first time.

Carr did this with a relatively non-threatening wide receiver corps. Tight end Darren Waller led the team with 90 catches and 1,145 yards but no Raider wideout made it to the 50-catch mark. Of course, this all came the season after Oakland traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to Dallas. The Raiders quite emphatically addressed that situation in the draft.

Raiders' 2020 Draft Class: WR Henry Ruggs (Round 1, 12th overall), CB Damon Arnette (Round 1, 19th overall), WR Lynn Bowden (Round 3, 80th overall), WR Bryan Edwards (Round 3, 81st overall), S Tanner Muse (Round 3, 100th overall), G John Simpson (Round 4, 109th overall), CB Amik Robertson (Round 4, 139th overall)

It started with the selection of Alabama's Henry Ruggs III with the 12th overall pick, making Ruggs the first receiver off the board in the 2020 draft. There was plenty of debate as to whether the best available receiver prospect was Ruggs, his Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, but there's no debate as to who was the fastest available pass-catcher. That was far from the end of the project. After using a second first-round pick cornerback Damon Arnette, the Raiders came back with two receivers in the third round: versatile all-around weapon Lynn Bowden of Kentucky, who could be a force in the slot, and big and physical Bryan Edwards out of South Carolina.

The Raiders were done after Round Four due to a variety of trades but they also helped their secondary with Arnette, an Ohio State product who was not widely projected as a first-round pick, and Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson, an ultra-competitive but small player who might be a standout slot corner.

Key Veteran Additions: LB Cory Littleton (UFA), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (UFA), OLB Carl Nassib, QB Marcus Mariota (UFA), TE Jason Witten (UFA), WR Nelson Agholor (UFA), S Damarious Randall (UFA), S Jeff Heath (UFA), DT Maliek Collins (UFA)

Notable Departures: LB Tahir Whitehead (Released), S Karl Joseph (UFA), RB DeAndre Washington, DE Benson Mayowa

The Raiders were able to spend most of their early draft capital on offense because they were in position to be aggressive in free agency and hit some significant needs on defense. That included an underwhelming linebacking corps that looks much stronger with the additions of former Rams Pro Bowler Coy Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, who made the most of several opportunities to fill in for injured starters in Chicago. The Raiders also balanced the departure of Karl Joseph with two free agent safeties and added size to their front line with the Cowboys' Maliek Collins.

With the 2019 draft bringing in running back Josh Jacobs, who had 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders didn't need much work on offense beyond their receiver run in the draft. They did give Carr an experienced backup in former Titan Marcus Mariota. After re-signing guard Richie Incognito, Las Vegas will be running back an offensive line that Football Outsiders ranked as sixth best in 2019 in both run blocking and pass protection.

The Buccaneers and Raiders will be meeting for the 10th time in the regular season in 2020, and if one includes that Super Bowl XXXVII matchup, possibly in the fourth different location. Prior to their win over the Rams last season, the Buccaneers hadn't played a game in Los Angeles since meeting the Raiders in the Coliseum in 1993. The Raiders own a 7-2 edge in the all-time regular-season series, which Tampa Bay will gladly trade for that 2002 Super Bowl, a 48-21 drubbing in which the Bucs' legendary defense set Super Bowl records with five interceptions and three pick-sixes.

Related Content

Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized
news

Bucs' 2020 Preseason Dates Finalized

Tampa Bay will open its preseason at Pittsburgh on August 14 and then play home games on Saturday evening in Weeks Two and Three
2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics
news

2020 Night Vision: Bucs' New Schedule Loaded with Prime-Time Classics

The Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will play more nationally-broadcast night games than in any other year in franchise history, part of a 2020 schedule that is loaded with impressive QB matchups
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Toughest Stretch
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Toughest Stretch

Tampa Bay's 2020 slate of games is loaded with exciting games and intriguing matchups, but there are certain parts of it that look particularly challenging
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Offense

Tampa Bay's offense will be tested right away in 2020 by Cam Jordan and the Saints' aggressive defense, but is that test bigger than Khalil Mack and the Bears or the Chargers' loaded secondary?
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10, 2019 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Biggest Challenge for Bucs' Defense

Christian McCaffrey? Michael Thomas? The entirety of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense? What's the biggest test on the just-released 2020 schedule for Tampa Bay's rising defense
2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent

The Bucs won't face Joe Burrow or Chase Young in the 2020 regular season but they've still got some talented rookie opponents on their schedule…Which one is the biggest threat?
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 - Tackle Donovan Smith #76 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. The Buccaneers lost 48-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Pros and Cons of the Bucs' 2020 Schedule

Tampa Bay's 2020 regular-season schedule is thrilling, packed with prime-time games and featuring a very late bye, but like every schedule it is a mixture of opportunities and challenges
Week 7: Bucs @ Raiders, 8:20pm ET NBC
news

2020 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

The first topic in our Roundtable Week regarding the Buccaneers' recently-released 2020 schedule is which game each of us is most looking forward to this fall
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

See what the Bucs coaches think about Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Open with All-AFC Preseason Slate

Tampa Bay's 2020 preseason schedule includes a nationally-televised game against Jacksonville in Week Two, as well as a rematch of last year's opener in Pittsburgh
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 06, 2019 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

What's Next: New Orleans Saints, Weeks One & Nine

It'll be Brady vs. Brees twice a year in one of the more interesting division matchups for 2020. The series wastes no time getting started, either, with the Bucs opening their season on the road in the Super Dome.
Week 2: Bucs vs. Panthers, 1pm ET FOX
news

What's Next: Carolina Panthers, Weeks 2 & 10

The Buccaneers face off against their second division opponent in as many weeks as they take on the Carolina Panthers at home in Week Two.

Advertising