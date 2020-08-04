Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 04:30 PM

LeSean McCoy 'Not Finished Yet' & Ready to Be Part of Something Special in Tampa

The Buccaneers ended up being the perfect place for the veteran running back to both make an impact himself and help develop younger players in the quest for his second consecutive Super Bowl championship.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

200804_TR_Practice_0087

Running back LeSean McCoy may be new to Tampa, but he's a vested veteran in the NFL who now has a Lombardi trophy to show for it. McCoy is entering his 12th season, a feat for any player, much less a running back, which is a position that has a notoriously short shelf life. Now, plugged into what could be one of the league's most potent offenses, McCoy believes he has more to give.

"I've done a lot of great things in my career," said McCoy, who still currently leads the league in touchdowns from scrimmage since 2010 with 85. "But I'm not finished. When I decide to step out on the field and to continue my career, that means a lot. I really dive in – I give it my all – and that can be a lot of different things from on the field playing to actually helping out the younger guys in the room."

The Bucs have a stable of running backs with youth on their side, their most recent addition before McCoy being this year's third-round pick, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, out of Vanderbilt. McCoy got his first chance to get on the field with those younger guys and the rest of his offensive teammates on Tuesday morning, less than an hour after making it official with the team.

"I witnessed today that they're so young and I really could help them out for this team and for the future," McCoy said. "I just want to have a big impact any way that I can, but I also want to get out there, contribute and show my worth."

After winning Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City back in February, McCoy was in talks this offseason with multiple teams looking to add a veteran talent – especially in the current uncertain climate that good, bad or indifferent, seems to favor more experienced players. The coronavirus pandemic has robbed a lot of developmental reps from young players and thus, created more obstacles for rookies, especially, looking to acclimate to the league. Veterans who know what to expect (at least on the field) can be a valuable asset to teams. But that's not all McCoy wanted to be.

"I think the biggest thing – where I'm at in my career – I had a couple teams reach out. No disrespect to the teams, but it didn't fit," McCoy said. "I wanted to win. I wanted to contribute. I needed something to push me. I want to be with a group of guys that want to win and I think this is a perfect place."

He's certainly found that group here with the ultimate competitor under center in Brady. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone that values winning more than Brady. Heck, his arrival in Tampa was enough to draw one of his favorite targets from New England out of retirement in the quest for yet another championship.

"You talk about Rob [Gronkowski] – I've been friends with Rob for so long," McCoy said on Tuesday. "Just seeing how he came back – you get that itch to compete. Then you bring Tom Brady here – with the group of guys they already had as far as young guys – I want to be a part of it, I really do. It's a mixture of leadership with age and also the youth and talent."

Sounds like the perfect storm, doesn't it? You've got Hall of Fame-worthy veterans getting a second act mixed with young players on both sides of the ball; each respective group eager to prove themselves for different reasons.

"You know, I want to fit in," added McCoy. "I think another part of that is to go out there and show players and teams that I still can play. I think [there are] a lot of questions about guys here like that."

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 4

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back T.J. Logan #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - \25\ during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - \25\ during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tight End Antony Auclair #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

200804_TR_Practice_0087
47 / 49
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Center Anthony Fabiano #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 49

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 04, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 2 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

McCoy has 11,071 career yards with 73 touchdowns. He's been selected to six Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors twice. His most recent all-star appearance came in 2017 after the 29-year-old McCoy ran for 1,138 yards on 287 carries for a 4.0 yard-per-carry average. He has a career yard-per-carry average of 4.5, in fact, averaging over five yards-per-rush three times in his career. Even last year in a limited role for Kansas City, McCoy averaged 4.6 yards per carry, tallying 465 yards on 101 attempts in nine games started. He also had an 82.4% catch rate. Make your own conclusions on how that could fit in this season with a quarterback like Brady.

"There's going to be a time where it might be time to go, but when you compete against the younger guys and you're giving them a run for their money, it's like, 'Why would I stop?' I love this game," said McCoy. "That's really my attitude."

At this point, McCoy has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career – much like Brady and Gronkowski. And like the true competitors they are, they know they can still continue to perform at a high level. They aren't content to sit in backup or player/coach roles to ride out the rest of their careers. They want to make a real impact and the Buccaneers gave McCoy an opportunity to do just that, while also still mentoring the next generation of running backs. It was the best of both worlds with a team that is now a feasible contender, which certainly helps McCoy make the most of the playing time he has left.

"They're building something special here – I truly believe that. Any way possible, I'm willing to help out and contribute."

Related Content

LeSean McCoy Sees Ingredients for Super Bowl Hunt in Tampa
news

LeSean McCoy Sees Ingredients for Super Bowl Hunt in Tampa

New Bucs RB LeSean McCoy got a close-up view of what a Super Bowl championship team looks like in Kansas City last year, and now he has come to Tampa because he thinks it's the 'perfect place' to win
Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense
news

Bucs Add LeSean McCoy to Loaded Offense

The Buccaneers have a deep backfield to match their talented group of pass-catchers after signing veteran RB LeSean McCoy, the NFL's leader in yards from scrimmage since 2009
Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp
news

Camp Countdown: Who 'Wins' Training Camp

To break up the monotony of going against your own teammates during training camp, some friendly bantering usually ensues. In the final installment of the series, we predict which side of the ball will have the better preseason and take away bragging rights heading into the regular season.
Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up
news

Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up

Monday was the first day Bucs veterans got to take the field with their rookie counterparts and although things looked a little different, I think everyone was happy to have football back just the same.
First Day a 'Great Start' for Tom Brady and the Bucs
news

First Day a 'Great Start' for Tom Brady and the Bucs

The Buccaneers began their two-week ramp-up to full training camp practices on Monday, mostly working on strength and conditioning, though an upbeat Tom Brady led a passing session as well
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 03, 2019 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field. The Buccaneers lost the game in overtime, 40-34. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Biggest Leap in 2020

Which player on the Bucs' 2020 roster is going to go from good to great or from obscurity to stardom this season? That's the latest debate in our ongoing list of burning camp questions.
Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings
news

Bucs Rookie Tristan Wirfs Ready for Challenge Unorthodox First Training Camp Brings

Tampa Bay's first-round pick and other first-year players will face unprecedented challenges as they try to acclimate to the league amid a very unconventional preseason.
Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster
news

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster

The Buccaneers waived three players on Friday evening, including receivers Jaydon Mickens and Spencer Schnell and undrafted rookie OLB Nasir Player
Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady
news

Camp Countdown: Intercepting Tom Brady

The Buccaneers defense recorded the most passes defensed of any team last year. This season, the focus is now on turning those broken up passes into turnovers, which got us thinking… who will be the first to intercept new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady during camp?
Cam Brate: Brady and Gronk Help All the Bucs' Tight Ends
news

Cam Brate: Brady and Gronk Help All the Bucs' Tight Ends

While he still finds it a bit hard to believe that he is now teammates with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Bucs TE Cameron Brate expects the presence of those two to elevate his game
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 23-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Camp Countdown: Arranging the Offensive Backfield

The Bucs currently have six candidates for their running back stable, and those six will soon begin competing for roster spots and their shares of the handoffs and targets.

Advertising