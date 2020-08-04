LeSean McCoy 'Not Finished Yet' & Ready to Be Part of Something Special in Tampa

After winning Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City back in February, McCoy was in talks this offseason with multiple teams looking to add a veteran talent – especially in the current uncertain climate that good, bad or indifferent, seems to favor more experienced players. The coronavirus pandemic has robbed a lot of developmental reps from young players and thus, created more obstacles for rookies, especially, looking to acclimate to the league. Veterans who know what to expect (at least on the field) can be a valuable asset to teams. But that's not all McCoy wanted to be.

"I think the biggest thing – where I'm at in my career – I had a couple teams reach out. No disrespect to the teams, but it didn't fit," McCoy said. "I wanted to win. I wanted to contribute. I needed something to push me. I want to be with a group of guys that want to win and I think this is a perfect place."

He's certainly found that group here with the ultimate competitor under center in Brady. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone that values winning more than Brady. Heck, his arrival in Tampa was enough to draw one of his favorite targets from New England out of retirement in the quest for yet another championship.

"You talk about Rob [Gronkowski] – I've been friends with Rob for so long," McCoy said on Tuesday. "Just seeing how he came back – you get that itch to compete. Then you bring Tom Brady here – with the group of guys they already had as far as young guys – I want to be a part of it, I really do. It's a mixture of leadership with age and also the youth and talent."

Sounds like the perfect storm, doesn't it? You've got Hall of Fame-worthy veterans getting a second act mixed with young players on both sides of the ball; each respective group eager to prove themselves for different reasons.