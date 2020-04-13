Bucs Players Step Up for COVID-19 Relief, Jason Licht & Staff Make Draft Accommodations | Carmen Catches Up

During a Zoom call with local media on Thursday, Licht went into detail on the real MVP of this draft: IT Director Spencer Dille, who is leading his department in converting everything from the Big Board to the phone that the Bucs will call their pick in on to a remote solution. Licht, as well as Head Coach Bruce Arians, will be conducting the draft from their houses and will each have an IT person in their homes to help troubleshoot any issues. There are also backup plans already being worked out should technology fail in any way.

"We are currently going through a lot of scenarios with that," Licht said. "We're working through a of different platforms in terms of being able to have some video conferences and talk to one another. We're going to find the best one [and] the most secure one. We'll have some mock situations of our own. Sometimes you can get a little over-technical in these situations. You want to make sure you have a hardline phone. You want to make sure you have several phones available to you – cell phones or what have you. But sometimes it comes down to the old-fashioned picking up the phone and calling the league office and saying, 'We are going to pick this player.' We'll have all of our scenarios done when the draft starts in terms of where I would trade up, where I would trade back, what we'd be looking for, what we'd be wanting, what players we're going to take in order [and] those types of things. In terms of the technical part, we're still working through it a little bit, but I feel very confident. We have a great IT department led by Spencer Dille. We have a lot of different avenues that we can work through."