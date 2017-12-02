 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Promote OL Mike Liedtke

With their offensive line thinned by injuries, the Buccaneers gave themselves another option on Sunday in Green Bay by signing first-year player Mike Liedtke off the practice squad

Dec 01, 2017 at 10:34 PM
02-liedke.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their week of preparation for the Green Bay Packers with no margin for error in their offensive line depth. As it turned out, that depth was tested even before the team left for Wisconsin.

On Saturday, one day before the Buccaneers would take on the Packers at Lambeau Field, the team promoted offensive lineman Mike Liedtke to the active roster from the practice squad. To make room on that 53-man roster, the Bucs released linebacker Cameron Lynch.

Tampa Bay also made a change to its official injury report on Saturday, a relatively rare move that reflects a change in a player's status following Friday's report. In this case, center Joe Hawley was added due to illness and is considered questionable for Sunday's game.

Before that development, Tampa Bay saw its active O-Line ranks shrink from nine to seven on Wednesday when starting right tackle Demar Dotson and starting center Ali Marpet were placed on injured reserve. That still left the team with the same number of offensive linemen it usually keeps active on game day, with five starters and one reserve each for the inside and outside spots. The versatility of such players as Evan Smith, Kevin Pamphile and Caleb Benenoch gave the Buccaneers contingency plans at all five spots.

However, tackle Leonard Wester suffered an ankle injury in practice and he was limited during Friday's work then labeled as questionable for the game on the week's final injury report. The availability of both Wester and Hawley could be a question mark until Sunday morning, but the Buccaneers gave themselves another lineup option by promoting Liedtke.

A 6-3, 305-pound lineman out of Illinois State, Liedtke first entered the NFL as a college free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. He subsequently saw time with the Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns before landing in Tampa Bay's practice squad in November of 2016. He remained with the Buccaneers through the rest of last season and then signed a futures contract in January. Liedtke went to training camp in Tampa this summer and impressed, appearing in all four preseason games and starting the last one at right guard. He has spent the entire 2017 season on the Buccaneers' practice squad.

Lynch has played 23 games for the Buccaneers over the past two seasons, almost exclusively on special teams. He is second on the team this year with five kick-coverage tackles. Lynch also played for the St. Louis Rams in 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

news

2026 Schedule Roundtable: One Thank You to the Schedule-Makers

As we express gratitude to the NFL schedule-makers for some of their Buc-related decisions in 2026, we like the early-season home stand and the well-placed bye week, but one of us has a more personal reason to send thank-you cards

news

NFC South Check-In, Post-Draft Update: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers followed up an aggressive shopping spree in free agency by wheeling and dealing throughout draft weekend, ending up with significant help for young QB Bryce Young as well as the defensive front

news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers' 2026 Schedule Revealed: Playoff Quest Starts in Cincinnati

After a Week One road trip to play the Bengals, the Bucs' 2026 schedule includes an early three-game homestand, one appearance each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday Night Football and a backloaded slate of contests against NFC South foes

Tampa Bay Watch: 2026 Schedule Release

Captain Baker Mayfield, Bert Kreischer, Cody Mauch and Ko Kieft defend Tampa Bay's local beaches from tourists who support the Buccaneers' 2026 opponents. Watch as the elite lifeguards work together to keep the peace while unveiling the 2026 schedule for the Krewe.

Tune-in on May 14th at 8pm ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Rueben Bain Jr. & Ted Hurst Dominate Rookie Minicamp | Bucs Insider

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team recapped rookie minicamp, focusing on the offense and wrapped things up by highlighting that star QB Baker Mayfield will be featured in Season 3 of the Netflix series 'Quarterback' premiering July 14.

NFC South Check-In, Post-Draft Update: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers followed up an aggressive shopping spree in free agency by wheeling and dealing throughout draft weekend, ending up with significant help for young QB Bryce Young as well as the defensive front

2026 Schedule Roundtable: One Thank You to the Schedule-Makers

As we express gratitude to the NFL schedule-makers for some of their Buc-related decisions in 2026, we like the early-season home stand and the well-placed bye week, but one of us has a more personal reason to send thank-you cards

5 Things to Know About the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

The Bucs 2026 NFL schedule is here. Discover the top key matchups dates and highlights every Tampa fan needs to know

Early-Season Homestand Kicks Off Bucs' 2026 Slate at Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers' loaded 2026 home schedule includes five games against 2025 playoff teams, a visit from the reigning NFL MVP, a Monday night showdown with the Panthers and, perhaps most critically, a three-game homestand in the first month

NFL Spotlights Bucs in Three Prime-Time Slots in 2026

The Bucs will play two road games against the Cowboys and Bears on Thursday and Sunday night, plus host division-rival Panthers for a Monday Night Football clash

Reacting and Breaking Down the Bucs' 2026 Schedule

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Editor/Writer Scott Smith react to and break down the full Bucs 2026 NFL schedule, including the opener, prime-time matchups and key opponents. Tune-in on May 14th at 8 p.m. ET to NFL Network or NFL+ for complete Schedule Release coverage.

Bucs' 2026 Preseason Includes Visit from Kansas City

The Buccaneers and Chiefs, who previously got together at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, will do so again in the middle of Tampa Bay's three-game preseason slate this August

Photos: Bucs 2026 Schedule | View Opponents

View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.

Buccaneers 2026 Opponents

A look at the Buccaneers 2026 home and away opponents prior to the schedule release on tonight at 7:30pm ET

Bucs Single Game & Additional Ticket Packages On Sale Now

The Krewe can purchase single game tickets, groups 10+, parking, & more now

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bears

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Chicago Bears

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Ravens

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Baltimore Ravens

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Chargers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising