Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers Select Robert Hainsey with the 95th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay took the Notre Dame offensive tackle with their third-round pick on Friday night.

Apr 30, 2021 at 11:11 PM

Photos of T Robert Hainsey | Bucs Third Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Notre Dame T Robert Hainsey, who Tampa Bay selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) blocks against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 / 11

Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) blocks against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) works against Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
2 / 11

Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) works against Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
notredame_hainsey_robert_1
3 / 11
Katie Meyers/Katie Meyers 2014
Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams, left, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Notre Dame won 45-23. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
4 / 11

Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams, left, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Notre Dame won 45-23. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Steve Helber/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
notredame_hainsey_robert_2
5 / 11
Katie Meyers/Katie Meyers 2014
Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) works against Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
6 / 11

Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) works against Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) during the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
notredame_hainsey_robert
7 / 11
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
8 / 11

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Robert Hainsey participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
9 / 11

Robert Hainsey participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Robert Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) celebrates a touchdown against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 11

Notre Dame offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (72) celebrates a touchdown against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team offensive lineman Robert Hainsey of Notre Dame (72) blocks defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
11 / 11

National Team offensive lineman Robert Hainsey of Notre Dame (72) blocks defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers kept to the offensive side of the ball, drafting offensive tackle Robert Hainsey out of the Univesity of Notre Dame with the 95th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It was their second pick of the night after taking quarterback Kyle Trask from Florida in the second round. The third-round offensive lineman will provide depth to an already solid offensive unit.

Hainsey was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and played in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting one. He started all 13 games as a sophomore in 2018 and his 2019 season was cut short after eight games due to injury. He returned in 2020 to earn a second-team All-ACC selection and started all 12 games for the Irish, primarily playing right tackle.

A team captain, at 6'4", he likely projects as a guard or even center at the NFL level. And now with the Bucs, he'll have time to develop without being expected to step in right away like last year's rookie offensive lineman.

Related Content

news

Bucs Find Right Fit, Ideal Situation with Kyle Trask

The Buccaneers appreciated the journey Florida QB Kyle Trask took to the 2021 NFL Draft and thought he was a perfect fit for their system and their culture, making him the final pick of the second round
news

Robert Hainsey Won Bucs Over with Impressive Versatility

Notre Dame's Robert Hainsey started at right tackle throughout his college career but took to several different positions without difficulty at the Senior Bowl and greatly improved his stock on the Bucs' draft board
news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs Day Two Picks

The Bucs selected quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round and Robert Hainsey in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

The Buccaneers Select Kyle Trask with the 64th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay got in the quarterback mix, taking Florida's Kyle Trask in the second round.
news

Arians: Joe Tryon Brings Power, Passion

Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians says rookie OLB Joe Tryon has the kind of power that can't be taught and an energetic style of play that gets the most out of his tools
news

Bucs' 2021 Draft: A Half Dozen Possible Day Two Targets

Tampa Bay still has the flexibility to go in just about any direction with their second and third-round picks Friday night, and here we offer suggestions at such spots as corner, defensive line and quarterback
news

Bucs' First-Round Pick Joe Tryon "Jumped Off the Tape"

Tampa Bay has the luxury of taking its time with first-round pick Joe Tryon, but the 2021 first-round pick has speed, fluid movements and a high motor and could make his mark on the Bucs' defense early
news

Five Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Joe Tryon

Get to know the Bucs' first round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers Select OLB Joe Tryon with 32nd Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the pass rusher from Washington with the last pick of the first round.
news

How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Stream the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 draft is finally here and what the Buccaneers will do at 32 is anyone's guess. Here's how to watch all of the action this weekend.
news

Buccaneers.com 2021 Mock Draft 10.0

We circle back to an original pick for the Buccaneers in our last mock draft before the real thing.
Advertising