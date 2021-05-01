The Buccaneers Select Robert Hainsey with the 95th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers kept to the offensive side of the ball, drafting offensive tackle Robert Hainsey out of the Univesity of Notre Dame with the 95th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It was their second pick of the night after taking quarterback Kyle Trask from Florida in the second round. The third-round offensive lineman will provide depth to an already solid offensive unit.

Hainsey was a three-year starter at Notre Dame and played in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting one. He started all 13 games as a sophomore in 2018 and his 2019 season was cut short after eight games due to injury. He returned in 2020 to earn a second-team All-ACC selection and started all 12 games for the Irish, primarily playing right tackle.