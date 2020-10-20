Talking About Practice & the Bucs Get Reinforcements | Carmen Catches Up

As a result of the defensive performance, the offense was able to get themselves in a rhythm and have some fun. It was finally the breakout game we all wanted to see from tight end Rob Gronkowski, who got into the end zone for the first time as a Buccaneer. It was capped off by the first left-handed spike of his career, too, as he battles a right shoulder injury that didn't seem to affect him at all throughout the day. It was his first time scoring an NFL touchdown in 679 days.

"That was my first left-handed spike in my career," Gronkowski laughed on Monday. "It was kind of weak, from the ratings I've been getting. They don't understand – I thought it was a 10 out of 10 for my left hand. It felt good to get back in the end zone. It's been quite some time and it just feels real good to get my first with the Buccaneers. It was just cool to see my teammates excited and my coaches excited for me to get back in the end zone, which was something pretty cool. The game plan – you just never know how it's going to go week in and week out. You prepare to plan for everything in the passing game and the run game. Some games you just really never know until the game starts. You may get 10 catches, you may get two catches. A wide receiver may get 10 catches and then two catches the next game. It just depends on how the game goes, but you've just got to prepare to the best of your ability that you can week in and week out, and just be ready for any situation any given week."