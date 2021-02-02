Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'You Have to Be Ready for Everything on Every Single Snap' Against Bucs Defense

Super Bowl LV is undoubtedly highlighted by the instant-classic quarterback matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but that isn't the only 'passing the torch' type storyline in this game. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski is considered among the best tight ends ever to play the position, but perhaps the most productive tight end right now will be on the other sideline: Travis Kelce.

"You know he can run and catch but he's such a smart football player," said Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles. "He has a lot of savvy. He can figure things out whether you're singling him, doubling him or playing zone. He'll be in the right place at the right time. He plays with a high motor. He understands the game and he has a great rapport with the quarterback. He's probably one of the best I've seen since I've been coaching, and this is probably my 20th year in the league right now. Other than playing against him, you just marvel at watching him play because if there's a big play to be had somehow he finds a way to get open and that says a lot about the guy."

Bowles' players have echoed the same sentiments. Kelce is a 'marvel' as Bowles called him because of the way he plays tight end. It's a lot like how Gronkowski does, to be sure, but Kelce grew up playing quarterback and was recruited to the University of Cincinnati at the position. It was there that he ended up making the switch to tight end, but those quarterback roots haven't totally left him.

It probably plays a role in how good of a route runner he is. As a quarterback, you know where you want your receivers to be and that's now translated to Kelce as a receiving tight end. According to Next Gen Stats, Kelce runs more routes from out wide and in the slot than he does in tight like the position traditionally calls for. In fact, he was aligned wide on 37.5% of snaps including the playoffs, which is the highest among tight ends with a minimum of 50 routes.

That undoubtedly aids in how he's able to have such an incredible connection with Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The pair connected 126 times this season and Kelce amassed 1,643 receiving yards, thereby breaking Gronkowski's previous single-season record for a tight end in the process.

And it's nothing new for Kelce.