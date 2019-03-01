Crew Love from GMFB About Bruce Arians, Jameis Winston Combo and How BA Reacted Seeing O.J. Howard for the First Time | Carmen Catches Up

I also wrote about why this pairing could work back when Coach Arians first got hired in the beginning of January. After reading his book, The Quarterback Whisperer, there were quite a few things that stuck out to me, aligning his ideal quarterback with who Winston already is. If you didn't read it then, you can read it now – no hard feelings on my part. Better late than never, right?

Some position changes could be coming for current Bucs players under this new staff. When speaking at the podium in Indianapolis, General Manager Jason Licht commented on possible position changes for the likes of defensive back M.J. Stewart and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch. After getting most of his NFL work at nickel back, Stewart was being tried out at safety in practice at the end of last season and it seems that could continue. Benenoch had a forgettable season as right guard for the Buccaneers, but Licht said he thinks Benenoch's natural position is at tackle, instead. More on those two, plus an increased role for defensive lineman Noah Spence here from Scott Smith.