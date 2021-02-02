What the Interior has Meant to the Defense & How Crucial it will be Against Kansas City

"I pride myself on making guys around me better and even if you are already elite, making you that much better so definitely excited about that," continued Suh, who has 79 quarterback pressures since the start of 2019, which is the fifth-most in that span among interior defensive linemen. "We really have focused on having the opportunity as our front seven and especially the interior guys like myself and Will, of just working on our craft and being able to say we're just as athletic and we're just as fast. We fight all the time about who's more athletic between me and Will and so we had really a running bet on who could get to the quarterback first, who's going to hit him, who can get their quarterback hits and so being able to be competitive is an aspect of us as a collective group that's just really been infectious and infectious in a positive way. We're excited about that and we want to continue to do that."

Suh and Gholston weren't without their actual sacks either this season, for the record. Suh finished with the most sacks he's had in a season since 2015 with 6.0. The Bucs got 13.0 sacks this year from interior linemen overall.

But one of the ways Suh, and really any of the interior guys can make their mark, is by being effective when the Bucs rush just four. All five of the Bucs' sacks against the Packers came on your standard four-man rush. That means that Tampa Bay was able to disrupt Rodgers while still also accounting for all the weapons he had on the field by having an extra defender on the back end, instead of another guy up front busying himself getting to the quarterback on say a five or six-man blitz. In fact, the Bucs' blitz rate went down as the season went on in general, blitzing on 33% of dropbacks since Week 11, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That ranks 12th in the league in that span and is down from 42% from Weeks 1-10.

This is where we differentiate blitzing from pressure, though. Not blitzing doesn't matter as long as you're still getting pressure and the Bucs' defense was able to do that with just four guys in Green Bay… and the rest of the postseason for that matter. When bringing just four rushers, quarterbacks under pressure have just a 33.3% completion rate against the Bucs and two of the Bucs' five interceptions in the playoffs have come under such circumstances. That pressure is achieved with just four or fewer guys 27.7% of the time, which is actually more the 25.2% rate when bringing five or less.

That matters.