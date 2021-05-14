First Day of Rookie Minicamp is in the Books & a Bucs espnW Summit Panel | Carmen Catches Up

They had a candid discussion about how the Buccaneers have shown that diversity works, especially when it comes to including females in football. There's no better evidence of that than the Super Bowl the Bucs just won but Arians saw how women could contribute in the coaching ranks long before that.

"I always bring up the name Dot Murphy, who was a coach at Hinds Junior College back in the early 90s that I used to clinic with her and her husband all the time," said Arians. "She was one of the best receiver coaches I've ever seen. So, when I was approached earlier in Arizona about it I said, I know it's possible. There just [has to be] an opportunity. There are so many qualified people, you know, and I give my wife a lot of credit for kicking me in the tail to make sure that we got this done right and I applaud Darcie and the Glazer family for allowing us to have as big a staff as we have but to have both female coaches who were overqualified for their jobs."