Five Things to Know About Bucs First Round Pick Joe Tryon

Get to know the Bucs’ first round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Apr 30, 2021 at 12:40 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

1. He was college teammates with Bucs nose tackle Vita Vea.

The pair overlapped for one year at the University of Washington in 2017. It was Vea's last year with the program before he was taken by the Bucs at 12th overall of the 2018 NFL Draft. ﻿Joe Tryon﻿ redshirted that year so they never actually played together but they'll now get that chance as Tryon becomes part of an edge rushing rotation that includes Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett and Anthony Nelson.

Tryon is more in the vein of Pierre-Paul with his 6-foot-5 frame, weighing in at 259 pounds. He'll get a chance to learn from the guys in his room and hopefully be helped out by his former teammate in Vea, who can eat up blockers on the interior to leave Tryon and the other outside linebackers with some one-on-one situations.

He also played with Vea's cousin and Buccaneer defensive tackle Benning Potoa'e. Tryon said as soon as he was drafted by the Bucs, Potoa'e sent him a text, "come on over."

2. He's a native of outside Seattle, Washington.

Tryon grew up in Renton, Washington and didn't go far for college. He was the North Puget Sound League Defensive Lineman of the Year and Seattle Times all-state in 2016. Named a 'red-chip prospect' by the Seattle Times coming out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 50 defensive end prospect by ESPN.

3. He played basketball and baseball in high school while playing defensive end and tight end all four years.

Not only was Tryon a two-way player in the fall for Hazen High School, he was a three-sport athlete playing basketball and baseball. On the football field, he played defensive end and tight end, playing on varsity all four years.

4. He opted out of the 2020 season.

Tryon was one of the players that opted out of the unconventional 2020 season. He declared for the draft at the end of August, forgoing his final two years of eligibility. He then spent the last eight months training for the draft. At Washington's pro day, he ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which is impressive at his size.

5. He was drafted on his birthday.

That's one way to start your birthday. Just after the clock struck midnight on Tryon's 22nd birthday, he was selected by the Bucs with the 32nd pick of the NFL Draft.

Photos of OLB Joe Tryon | Bucs First Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Washington OLB Joe Tryon, who Tampa Bay selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The University of Washington football team plays Hawaii on September 13, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
Washington linebacker Joe Tryon gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Seattle. Utah won 33-28. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Washington's Joe Tryon runs through a drill during a team football practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) is sacked by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and Washington linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by Washington linebacker Joe Tryon during the second half of an NCAA college football game, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Seattle. Washington won 31-13. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
The University of Washington football team plays North Dakota on September 8, 2018. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
EUGENE, OREGON -- FBS: University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Oregon Ducks. Oregon Ducks top rival Washington Huskies 30-27, in an instant college football classic. Photo: Alika Jenner
EUGENE, OREGON -- FBS: University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Oregon Ducks.

Oregon Ducks top rival Washington Huskies 30-27, in an instant college football classic.

Photo: Alika Jenner

The University of Washington football team plays Boise State University in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 21, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, reaches for the ball during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, makes a catch during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, stretches before drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, pauses between drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, hits a blocking sled during a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
University of Washington Huskies vs. Utah football, Saturday November 2, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
University of Washington Athletics Department
University of Washington Huskies vs. California football, Saturday September 7, 2019. (Photo by (Joe Nicholson/Red Box Pictures)
The University of Washington football team plays Oregon on October 19, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund /Red Box Pictures)
The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
The University of Washington football team plays WSU in the Apple Cup on November 29, 2019. (Photography by Scott Eklund/Red Box Pictures)
The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) sacks Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the first quarter at Husky Stadium.
Washington Huskies linebacker Joe Tryon (9) and linebacker Laiatu Latu (56) celebrate during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
The University of Washington Huskies take on Eastern Washington University at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
