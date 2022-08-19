Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: August 19, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers’ previous week during the preseason including joint practices with the Tennessee Titans and the re-signing of Carl Nassib

Aug 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Joint Practices

Prior to the Buccaneers second preseason game at Nissan Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET, the two teams went head-to-head. The Bucs concluded two joint practices with the Titans on August 17 and 18 at the Titans' practice facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park to cultivate development on both sides of the football. For those two allotted scrimmages, the Bucs engaged in 1-on-1 drills, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods with an AFC South foe. The revved-up practices served as the closest simulation to a live-action game in a practice setting as the Titans showed the Bucs unfamiliar looks. From a stellar showcase by undrafted rookie Deven Thompkins featuring several acrobatic vertical leaping catches on Thursday to inside linebacker Devin White's menacing performance from sideline-to-sideline on Wednesday, the exhibition lived up to the hype.

Bucs Sign Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib

Cam Gill sustained a Lisfranc injury, and the Buccaneers brought in reinforcement, signing outside linebacker Carl Nassib to a one-year deal. A reunion commenced, with Nassib returning to the place of the most productive stint in his six-year NFL tenure. He previously played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an unrestricted free agent. During his time in Tampa Bay, Nassib established himself as an elite pass rusher, producing 12.5 sacks in 17 games. He became an integral part of the edge rush rotation after arriving in Tampa Bay off a waiver claim in September of 2018, accumulating a career-high 6.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 2018. He joins a talented unit featuring Shaquil Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson.

Nike Uniforms Unveiled for Girls Flag Football Kickoff Classic

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Owner, Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, will welcome players from Hillsborough County's Alonso and Robinson girls high school flag football team for a special event and the unveiling of their new Nike uniforms in the Buccaneers Home Locker Room at Raymond James Stadium. The festivities will precede both team's Nike Kickoff Classic matchup later in the month of August in Beaverton, Oregon.

The Nike Kickoff Classic is an inaugural event held at the Nike World Headquarters to kick off the 2022 high school football season, featuring matchups between the two Tampa-based girls flag football teams. The occasion will include a tackle football game between teams representing Louisiana and Texas.The Buccaneers continue to remain pioneers at the forefront of inclusivity for women in football, shattering stereotypes and de-stigmatizing.

Top Stories of the Week:

Top Photo Galleries of the Week:

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Tight Ends Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 18, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice With the Tennessee Titans, August 17

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers joint Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans.

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60, Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60, Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek, Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek, Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Chris Cooper #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Cornerback Rashard Robinson #28, Head Coach Todd Bowles, Safety Logan Ryan #26, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Cornerback Rashard Robinson #28, Head Coach Todd Bowles, Safety Logan Ryan #26, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tight End Bug Howard #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tight End Bug Howard #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Kristian Fulton, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17, Racey McMath, and Tory Carter during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Kristian Fulton, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17, Racey McMath, and Tory Carter during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Derrick Henry during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Derrick Henry during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, Joe Jones, and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79, Joe Jones, and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 and Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 and Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Devin Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders and Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NASHVILLE, TN - August 17, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2022 Training Camp practice with the Tennessee Titans at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Photos: Bucs Depart for Tennessee | Bucs vs. Titans

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for their joint practices and Preseason Week 2 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Patrick Laird of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Patrick Laird of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 and Tight End Bug Howard #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 and Tight End Bug Howard #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles and Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 and Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 and Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Deadrin Senat #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Vyncint Smith #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 and Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tackle Brandon Walton #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Safety Troy Warner #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manager Bruce Arians departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 16, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for Tennessee ahead of joint practices and the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa