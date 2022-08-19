In Case You Missed It: August 19, 2022

Joint Practices
Prior to the Buccaneers second preseason game at Nissan Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET, the two teams went head-to-head. The Bucs concluded two joint practices with the Titans on August 17 and 18 at the Titans' practice facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park to cultivate development on both sides of the football. For those two allotted scrimmages, the Bucs engaged in 1-on-1 drills, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods with an AFC South foe. The revved-up practices served as the closest simulation to a live-action game in a practice setting as the Titans showed the Bucs unfamiliar looks. From a stellar showcase by undrafted rookie Deven Thompkins featuring several acrobatic vertical leaping catches on Thursday to inside linebacker Devin White's menacing performance from sideline-to-sideline on Wednesday, the exhibition lived up to the hype.
Bucs Sign Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib
Cam Gill sustained a Lisfranc injury, and the Buccaneers brought in reinforcement, signing outside linebacker Carl Nassib to a one-year deal. A reunion commenced, with Nassib returning to the place of the most productive stint in his six-year NFL tenure. He previously played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as an unrestricted free agent. During his time in Tampa Bay, Nassib established himself as an elite pass rusher, producing 12.5 sacks in 17 games. He became an integral part of the edge rush rotation after arriving in Tampa Bay off a waiver claim in September of 2018, accumulating a career-high 6.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 2018. He joins a talented unit featuring Shaquil Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson.
Nike Uniforms Unveiled for Girls Flag Football Kickoff Classic
On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Owner, Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, will welcome players from Hillsborough County's Alonso and Robinson girls high school flag football team for a special event and the unveiling of their new Nike uniforms in the Buccaneers Home Locker Room at Raymond James Stadium. The festivities will precede both team's Nike Kickoff Classic matchup later in the month of August in Beaverton, Oregon.
The Nike Kickoff Classic is an inaugural event held at the Nike World Headquarters to kick off the 2022 high school football season, featuring matchups between the two Tampa-based girls flag football teams. The occasion will include a tackle football game between teams representing Louisiana and Texas.The Buccaneers continue to remain pioneers at the forefront of inclusivity for women in football, shattering stereotypes and de-stigmatizing.
