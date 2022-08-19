In Case You Missed It: August 19, 2022

Joint Practices

Prior to the Buccaneers second preseason game at Nissan Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET, the two teams went head-to-head. The Bucs concluded two joint practices with the Titans on August 17 and 18 at the Titans' practice facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park to cultivate development on both sides of the football. For those two allotted scrimmages, the Bucs engaged in 1-on-1 drills, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods with an AFC South foe. The revved-up practices served as the closest simulation to a live-action game in a practice setting as the Titans showed the Bucs unfamiliar looks. From a stellar showcase by undrafted rookie Deven Thompkins featuring several acrobatic vertical leaping catches on Thursday to inside linebacker Devin White's menacing performance from sideline-to-sideline on Wednesday, the exhibition lived up to the hype.