GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up

-Tom Brady's agent told Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, 'You made the right call.' How's that to give you some goosebumps. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Licht spoke candidly about the process in which they signed Brady.
"We didn't get an answer, but the first call I made to Don Yee, he said, 'you made the right call,'" Licht said. "And I thought at that moment, that was a good sign."
-The Buccaneers began Phase II of training camp on Wednesday, which resembles a traditional OTA practice. It's the 'ramp-up' period before the pads come on August 17. Wednesday was the first day both the offense and the defense practiced at the same time, though they were on two different fields. The 9 a.m. practice took players through drills with their individual position groups first before working on plays that are not in any way contested. There was no one-on-one work or offense vs. defense. That will come with pads.
And though the practice was limited, it was still the most football-looking thing we've had so far in 2020. Just being back on the field and in the sweltering Florida heat and humidity was enough to get some excitement in the air. You could tell with the players, too. Just look at our new Camp Cam for proof that even after a couple-hour practice, guys were still cheesing for the camera.
