GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers began Phase II of training camp on Wednesday, which resembles a traditional OTA practice. It's the 'ramp-up' period before the pads come on August 17. Wednesday was the first day both the offense and the defense practiced at the same time, though they were on two different fields. The 9 a.m. practice took players through drills with their individual position groups first before working on plays that are not in any way contested. There was no one-on-one work or offense vs. defense. That will come with pads.