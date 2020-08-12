Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GM Jason Licht 'Made the Right Call' on Brady & the Bucs Ramp Up | Carmen Catches Up

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke about his conversation with quarterback Tom Brady’s agent on The Herd while the Bucs began their ‘ramp-up’ period of training camp on Wednesday.

Aug 12, 2020 at 02:29 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

-﻿Tom Brady﻿'s agent told Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht, 'You made the right call.' How's that to give you some goosebumps. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Licht spoke candidly about the process in which they signed Brady.

"We didn't get an answer, but the first call I made to Don Yee, he said, 'you made the right call,'" Licht said. "And I thought at that moment, that was a good sign."

-The Buccaneers began Phase II of training camp on Wednesday, which resembles a traditional OTA practice. It's the 'ramp-up' period before the pads come on August 17. Wednesday was the first day both the offense and the defense practiced at the same time, though they were on two different fields. The 9 a.m. practice took players through drills with their individual position groups first before working on plays that are not in any way contested. There was no one-on-one work or offense vs. defense. That will come with pads.

And though the practice was limited, it was still the most football-looking thing we've had so far in 2020. Just being back on the field and in the sweltering Florida heat and humidity was enough to get some excitement in the air. You could tell with the players, too. Just look at our new Camp Cam for proof that even after a couple-hour practice, guys were still cheesing for the camera.

Check out :19 in for something fun.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady 'Hasn't Missed a Beat' | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs new quarterback already seems to have a good grasp on the offense, according to running back Ronald Jones. The third-year back also detailed his offseason 
Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up
news

Arians Details How the Running Back Room Will Shake Out as Bucs Bring Shade to the Sunshine State | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers made things official with 12-year veteran LeSean McCoy and Head Coach Bruce Arians details how he sees him and the other running backs fitting into the new-look offense with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm.
Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up
news

Vets Take the Field and Shaq Barrett Wants to Be Better Than Last Year | Carmen Catches Up

Monday was the first day Bucs veterans got to take the field with their rookie counterparts and although things looked a little different, I think everyone was happy to have football back just the same.
Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up
news

Gronk Hopes He Doesn't Suck & Updates Regarding Justin Evans and Kendell Beckwith | Carmen Catches Up

Plus, four more Buccaneers were voted into the NFL Top 100 and Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media Tuesday.
Tom Brady Has Officially Entered the Building and Put Some Respect on Lavonte David's Name | Carmen Catches Up
news

Tom Brady Has Officially Entered the Building and Put Some Respect on Lavonte David's Name | Carmen Catches Up

Quarterbacks and rookies reported to AdventHealth Training Center today for their physicals, marking the first time new quarterback Tom Brady entered the building as a Buccaneer. Plus, Lavonte David makes the NFL Top 100… but there's a catch.
'We're One of the Best in the League' Says Bucs' Howard | Carmen Catches Up
news

'We're One of the Best in the League' Says Bucs' Howard | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs tight end O.J. Howard had high praise for his offensive teammates and Tampa Bay was listed as one of the most-improved teams heading into 2020 by ESPN.
Rookies are Reporting, Bucs Part of Top Rivalry to Watch in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Rookies are Reporting, Bucs Part of Top Rivalry to Watch in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

Football? Is that you?
Shaq Signs, Lavonte David is Top Two & Antoine Winfield Jr. Lands on Pro Bowl Watch List | Carmen Catches Up
news

Shaq Signs, Lavonte David is Top Two & Antoine Winfield Jr. Lands on Pro Bowl Watch List | Carmen Catches Up

OLB Shaq Barrett signed his franchise tender while ESPN ranked its Top 10 inside linebackers going into 2020 and David is top two while newcomer Antoine Winfield Jr. was tapped as a potential Pro Bowler. Plus, more Madden ratings have been revealed.
Get Ready for the Shaq Barrett Takeover on NFL Network & See Where ESPN Has the Bucs Offense Rated Going into 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Get Ready for the Shaq Barrett Takeover on NFL Network & See Where ESPN Has the Bucs Offense Rated Going into 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett is taking over NFL Network programming on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. and we have offensive weaponry rankings along with top quarterback ratings in Madden 21 to talk about. 
The NFC South Has the League's Best Receivers & Tom Brady Was Named a Top 10 QB | Carmen Catches Up
news

The NFC South Has the League's Best Receivers & Tom Brady Was Named a Top 10 QB | Carmen Catches Up

Are either of those things a surprise, though? Plus, wide receiver Chris Godwin plays 'tooth fairy' for children in the Bay area.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
news

Two New Bucs Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team & Bucs Press Box Gets Top-Tier Recognition | Carmen Catches Up

Two of the Bucs' 2020 draft picks made the Big Ten All-Decade Team – and they're both from the same school. See if you can name them before you read on.

