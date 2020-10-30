JPP Is Pumped to Face His Former Team & Bucs Aren't Living Off the Hype | Carmen Catches Up

Fournette has been battling an ankle injury the last few weeks. It's kept him from being a major factor in the ground game until this past week against the Raiders in Las Vegas where he split carries with running back Ronald Jones pretty evenly. Fournette at one point even felt he could get back in the game, but it was Arians who had the long-term perspective, which Fournette says was a first for him.

"The conversation – it was funny," Fournette recalled. "When I was outside warming up for the Packers game, Coach came out there and Coach was like, 'Are you at 100 percent?' I'm like, 'No, I'm at like 80 [percent].' He's like, 'I'm going to sit [you] down.' I'm like, 'What?' He's like, 'Yeah, we're going to need you for the long run,' which is understandable. I've never had a coach come to me and say that. That's why I'm saying it was kind of new to me. It shows his charisma [and] his character for his players and how he cares for them. That went a long way for me because he was the first coach to ever tell me that."