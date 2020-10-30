Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

JPP Is Pumped to Face His Former Team & Bucs Aren't Living Off the Hype | Carmen Catches Up

I’m two-for-two in incorporating hip-hop lyrics into my headlines this week and today we heard from JPP about facing the New York Giants and what Head Coach Bruce Arians thinks about the hype surrounding the team.

Oct 30, 2020 at 05:19 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-10.30

They love to talk. But the Bucs are just done in the hype.

-Head Coach Bruce Arians hears, and is told routinely, that fans and media alike have referred to the Buccaneers as the best team in the NFC. After all, the Bucs have the whole package. The best rushing defense and third-best overall defense in the NFL. The third-ranked scoring offense, while giving up the second-least sacks. The fourth-best turnover margin. Do I need to count it and count it again to make sure the numbers are right? (More lyrics, couldn't resist). But in all seriousness, can the team buy into that mentality? Does Coach Arians want them to?

"I think you embrace it because you're earning it," said Arians when asked. "But, it doesn't mean crap. You've got to show up in practice – we've had really good weeks of practice and a really good week this week. I think it's carrying over into ballgames. It just takes one [loss] and you're back in the toilet."

It's a results-driven business, to be sure. What have you done for me lately? That's the question that's usually asked or inferred. And the team knows that, too. They aren't ready to crown themselves any more than Arians is – and what's more – they think they can be even better.

"My honest truth – I think we can be better than what we are," said running back Leonard Fournette. "I think there's more work ahead of us to do, as a unit, to get better. I think the sky is the limit for this team."

Fournette has been battling an ankle injury the last few weeks. It's kept him from being a major factor in the ground game until this past week against the Raiders in Las Vegas where he split carries with running back Ronald Jones pretty evenly. Fournette at one point even felt he could get back in the game, but it was Arians who had the long-term perspective, which Fournette says was a first for him.

"The conversation – it was funny," Fournette recalled. "When I was outside warming up for the Packers game, Coach came out there and Coach was like, 'Are you at 100 percent?' I'm like, 'No, I'm at like 80 [percent].' He's like, 'I'm going to sit [you] down.' I'm like, 'What?' He's like, 'Yeah, we're going to need you for the long run,' which is understandable. I've never had a coach come to me and say that. That's why I'm saying it was kind of new to me. It shows his charisma [and] his character for his players and how he cares for them. That went a long way for me because he was the first coach to ever tell me that."

Another guy who knows a bit about injuries is outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who has worked his way back from what should have been career-ending injuries multiple times. After spending most of his career with the New York Giants, Pierre-Paul came to the Bucs in 2018 and was immediately faced with his former team that season. Only, he played the game hurt. Last season, the team played the Giants again, but this time, Pierre-Paul was out with one of those should-be career-ending injuries when he fractured his neck in a car accident. This time, he's going up to New York again and he's feeling good.

"This game definitely means something special to me," Pierre-Paul said in what was one of the most energetic media Zoom calls you'll ever see. "First game [as a Buccaneer against the Giants] I can recall I got hurt in the Saints game [before it]. We played them for the season opener [and I] got hurt. Played the Giants [after and I] was hurt with two MCLs. Then, the second game [against the Giants] they played the second season, I wasn't there. I broke my neck. I finally get to play them this year, I'm fully healed and I'm ready to go. I'm trying to see what I can do. I already know what I'm going to do, but I want to see what I can do."

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

Praise for the OL & the Bucs Defense is Looking for a Dime (Package) | Carmen Catches Up

Ok, they aren't looking for a dime so much as utilizing a dime package that safety Mike Edwards likes very much. Plus, the big men get their due!
news

Defense 'Not There Yet' & Tom Brady's Putting the Pedal to the Metal | Carmen Catches Up 

The Buccaneers get taken out of primetime for their trip to Las Vegas and what Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles attributes the secondary's improvement to this far in the season. Plus, where Tom Brady's head is at nearly halfway through the season. 
news

Why Lavonte David is Everything You Want in a Leader & Bucs Taking on Mentor Roles Off the Field | Carmen Catches Up

What makes Lavonte a guy that even his teammates look up to? Carlton Davis has the answer and he also tells us about being a leader in the community with the launch of the Buccaneers Youth Leadership program. Plus, what Chris Godwin sees from this offense and what Tyler Johnson has learned from him so far this season.
news

Talking About Practice & the Bucs Get Reinforcements | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians credited the Bucs' win over the Packers to an excellent week of practice and after losing Vita Vea to injury, the Bucs are bringing in a familiar reinforcement to the defensive line.
news

Bruce Arians Receives Women's Sports Foundation Award, Coordinators Talk Packers Matchup | Carmen Catches Up

Arians was recognized for his efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion within the league and we got to hear from both Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich, along with Tom Brady and Mike Evans today.
news

Bucs Should Be Healthy, Sound Ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers | Carmen Catches Up

Extra rest after the Bucs' Thursday night game in Chicago has afforded the team an opportunity to get healthy and make some tweaks before they face an undefeated Green Bay Packer team at home on Sunday. 
news

Chicago Connections and Firsts for Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

Believe it or not, the 21-year NFL vet is still doing things for the first time.
news

Offensive Adjustments on a Short Week as O.J. Howard Heads to IR | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs have a short week as they get ready to take on the Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football. Predictably, Tampa Bay is a little banged up and will have to make some adjustments on the offensive side of the ball.
news

Bucs Clean Up NFL Monthly Defensive Awards & What Winning Means to Tom Brady | Carmen Catches Up

NFC defensive player awards went to Buccaneers and Tom Brady might just be the ultimate football guy.
news

Shaq's Homecoming Game Earns Him an Award & Mike Evans in the Red Zone | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers' outside linebacker had quite the homecoming in Denver, earning him Defensive Player of the Week honors. Plus, the Bucs talk about just how good Mike Evans is… especially in the red zone.
news

RoJo Has Angriest Run of the Week & Todd Bowles' Complementary Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt goes on a rant about running back Ronald Jones' second quarter run that set up the Bucs' third touchdown in Denver and gives some much-deserved credit to the offensive line. Plus, what makes Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles such a defensive mastermind according to his players.

Advertising