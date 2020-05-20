Wednesday, May 20, 2020 05:07 PM

More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David is getting love all across the league and there are a lot of people that will be walking around in Bucs jerseys this season.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

-NFL.com Cynthia Frelund calls Lavonte David the Bucs' most underappreciated player and hopefully if more people like Frelund keep saying that – he might not be so underappreciated this year.

"With the most tackles on the team (122 -- the next closest Buccaneer had 91), 10 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception, David was the kind of productive middle-of-the-field defender Todd Bowles knows how to best deploy," Frelund wrote. "PFF counted his coverage grade as 91.4, which was the highest among linebackers last season (among those with a minimum of 100 snaps)."

That has been an underlying storyline to the Bucs' signing of quarterback Tom Brady. The spotlight he inherently brings will be shown on other Bucs' players. The team will also be showcased on primetime a franchise record five times. That should garner some national exposure for a hometown hero in David, who has been snubbed year and year out.

-Lavonte David stopped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football to discuss whether or not he feels that he and Devin White are the best linebacker duo in the league. Spoiler alert: he does and so does Kay Adams.

Never one to brag on himself, David instead praised White for the rookie year he had. It may have been a little slow going to start with White fighting through an early injury but he hit the ground running and let the 'game come to him,' according to David, as he started flying around.

-The Bucs are dominating the Top 10 in jersey sales on NFLshop.com. In a graphic posted by the @espnnfl handle on Instagram, a whopping seven of the top 10 jerseys being sold on the NFL's shop belong to Buccaneers players. Five of them are various iterations of Brady's jersey, including two different versions of his pewter alternate. The other two belong to new Buccaneer tight end Rob Gronkowski. His pewter alternate comes in at seven while his home red comes in at number nine.

While Buccaneers have the most spots, they don't have the top spots. The top two jerseys being sold right now belong to Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His home aqua jersey selling the most, followed by his white away jersey. The only other player to appear on the Top 10 list is fellow rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who went first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

