More Lavonte David Appreciation and Bucs Dominating Jersey Sales | Carmen Catches Up

Never one to brag on himself, David instead praised White for the rookie year he had. It may have been a little slow going to start with White fighting through an early injury but he hit the ground running and let the 'game come to him,' according to David, as he started flying around.

-The Bucs are dominating the Top 10 in jersey sales on NFLshop.com. In a graphic posted by the @espnnfl handle on Instagram, a whopping seven of the top 10 jerseys being sold on the NFL's shop belong to Buccaneers players. Five of them are various iterations of Brady's jersey, including two different versions of his pewter alternate. The other two belong to new Buccaneer tight end Rob Gronkowski. His pewter alternate comes in at seven while his home red comes in at number nine.