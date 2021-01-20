'This is a Whole Different Football Team' | Carmen Catches Up

"I think the team has worked really hard to put ourselves in this position," said Brady. "Our coaches have done a great job preparing us for this moment. We've really come on strong here the last six weeks – played our best football of the year when we needed it the most. The Bye Week was really good for us – got a chance to get a little mental refresh [and] a physical refresh. Then, the team has done a great job coming together and performing and executing under pressure [with] two road playoff wins. It gives us a great opportunity to go on the road again to beat one of the great football teams in the league. The Packers were in the NFC Championship game last year – lost a tough one to San Francisco – and I know the type of team they are and what they're capable of. They've got a great offense – one of the best in the league – really talented defense, really well coached. That's how it should be – the two best teams in the conference should be getting together and seeing how it all goes down. I'm excited for it – we've still got a lot of preparation. We barely got started in practice today. We're going to need two more good days and then we'll be ready to go."