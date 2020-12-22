Lavonte David and Devin White and Pro Bowl Snubs, Oh My! | Carmen Catches Up

Yeah. Not only did Lavonte David not make the Pro Bowl… neither did Devin White. Considering White has the third-most tackles in the league and the most sacks of any inside linebacker and is the only player in at least the last two decades to have multiple games with three sacks and 10 or more tackles, I can't for the life of me figure out what the missing criteria was there. Don't look at who did make it either. Not that Bobby Wagner and Fred Warner are bad players, but David and White are better and it's not a question. White has 130 tackles this year. Bobby Wagner has 126. David has 104. Fred Warner has 101. White leads inside linebackers with 13 quarterback hits. Wagner sits at 11. White and David are third and fourth among inside linebackers in tackles for loss with 14 and 13, respectively. Wagner has seven. Warner has four.

Like. Come on. With the spotlight on the Buccaneers this year, I know I wasn't alone in hoping that it would finally get David some recognition especially. I guess we'll have to wait for the All-Pro lists to come out.

And settle for a postseason berth for the first time since 2007…

-Moving on, wide receiver Chris Godwin said something that stuck out today. He was asked about what it means to be able to continue playing football – good football at that – to give Bucs fans something to root for in a year that has been so incredibly challenging for so many. This is what he said, and it could not make me love him more.