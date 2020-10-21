Why Lavonte David is Everything You Want in a Leader & Bucs Taking on Mentor Roles Off the Field | Carmen Catches Up

A player who returned to the spotlight this week was wide receiver Chris Godwin after he missed time with a hamstring injury. He said it will be a couple weeks yet before he feels 100% himself, but he's not worried about the offense in the meantime. Though it's been a rotation for quarterback Tom Brady, the offensive skill players are plentiful and the Bucs have proved they can win with any of them.

"I'm very encouraged by what I see," said Godwin. "When we were approaching this season, you could tell that we had something that was really special just from the talent that we had. We knew it was going to take some time to really mold and really get together as a unit, and we're still doing those things. But, just in the first couple weeks of the season, I think you guys are starting to see flashes of what we can be. I think even in the last game where our defense was so dominant, when we got the ball, we really made plays with the opportunities that we had. [We] scored frequently in the red zone – you see a lot of big plays [and] you see a lot of different guys making plays. With the things that we've been able to do so far, I'm really excited with where we're going. It's still going to take a lot of hard work, but I'm very, very optimistic about it."