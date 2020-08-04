LeSean McCoy Sees Ingredients for Super Bowl Hunt in Tampa

"You need a couple of things," he said, when asked what a Super Bowl team looks like. "I think, one, you do need talent. Some coaches or people may not believe that – I believe that you need talent and I do think you need a solid quarterback. Then other things – it comes down to just being a great team. All the small things, being disciplined, that really carries over to tight games where you need to win – being disciplined, being smart. Last year with the Chiefs, they had a lot of talent, but they have a lot of good coaching. To bottle up all [those] young guys with their personalities and the obvious egos that come with success – to kind of manage all that – that's tough to do.

"I give a lot of credit to Coach Reid, but a lot of that has to do with the quarterback. It's not all just the physical attributes, but there's things that go miles and miles away for the team when the quarterback is just being a leader. You talk about Patrick Mahomes – he's young, but he's one of the first guys in that building. He's leading by example, not only just by throwing the ball, but by the vocal things and making the guys believe. A lot of that stuff has to play a big role. I think building a team with talent, you need all those extra things to be a successful group and win a championship."

McCoy was a part of some very talented teams in Philadelphia, too, including four that were coached by Reid. He was obviously a big part of that talent, making three Pro Bowls and earning two first team Associated Press All-Pro placements over six seasons as an Eagle. Those Philly teams made three postseason trips, had Reid at the helm for four campaigns and featured such quarterbacks as Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Nick Foles. They had a lot of the ingredients McCoy mentions but never made it out of the Wild Card round. It wasn't until he landed with the Chiefs in more of a reserve role that McCoy finally got his ring. Even with all the right people in place, no Super Bowl is ever guaranteed.

McCoy knows that, but he wants to be where the odds are as good as they can be.

"Some things you can't control," said McCoy. "If you do everything right and you have the leadership and talent, the desire, guys want to win – anything can happen in this game. But, if you have those things, I think the chances that you will succeed are very high. At the end of the day, you can't control everything. Sometimes the ball may roll this way or that way – not in your favor. But, the ultimate goal is just to play together, help each other out and potentially you get that championship.