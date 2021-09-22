Edwards Named DPOW, Brady Gets Second-Straight FedEx Air POTW Award & Yes, Gronk Watches Film | Carmen Catches Up

-Safety Mike Edwards won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-pick six performance against the Falcons last Sunday. Edwards made both interceptions in the fourth quarter off balls he tipped to himself, running them both into the end zone for a total of 12 points. Let me add, that helped my fantasy team tremendously, so thanks, Mike. He was one of three players to score two touchdowns apiece, which is pretty insane to think about. The Buccaneers now tie for the league lead in defensive touchdowns and perhaps my favorite stat is that Edwards has more touchdown receptions from Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan than any of his receivers do, currently.

Hey, it's a rivalry game, right?

None of this shocked Edwards' teammates, though. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who could have potentially came down with the second interception himself had he been able to track the ball better coming from the other side of the field, was extremely happy for his fellow Grave Digger.

"It was cool," Davis said. "He's a ball hawk. He's definitely underrated in that sense. He's always been that way. He just has a knack for the ball and he's always around it. It was cool to just see him shine when he needed to and when we needed him to. Whenever he is in the game, he's reliable to be around the ball and make a play. Having him in the game and having him on our secondary has always been great for us."