Mike Evans & Sean Murphy-Bunting are Helping the Next Generation & the Bucs Launch Women in Football Summit | Carmen Catches Up

-A couple Buccaneers are doing their part to help the next generation get an education. Wide receiver Mike Evans and his Mike Evans Family Foundation are giving out their yearly scholarships for students pursuing higher education. Fittingly, 13 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors in the Galveston, Texas and Tampa, Fla. areas. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 31 at 11:59 EST.
The Mike Evans Family Foundation is in its fifth year focusing on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence. They have two fundraising events coming up in the Tampa area, as well. The first is their annual Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night on June 10 at AMC University Lanes. The next day, they will also host the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. More information on both events is available on the organization's website.
-Evans isn't the only player focusing on helping make education more accessible for students. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, along with the foundation he started with his mother, Kim, called Successful Jocks, gave two $5,000 scholarships to local students last week that were funded in part by a matching grant from the Buccaneers Social Justice Fund.
The foundation also held an essay contest, announcing the four winners from Tampa's Middleton STEM High School on May 21. The college-bound athletes were gifted MacBook Pro computers by Murphy-Bunting to aid in their collegiate studies.
Successful Jocks & the Women Behind the Uniform was started by Kim Bunting in 2020 with a mission to inspire, motivate, empower and equip male athletes and the women nurturing them with the tools, resources and support needed to help athletes reach their maximum potential in the game of life.
-The Buccaneers are continuing their efforts to help advance gender equality in sports by launching a Women's Summit for Careers in Football series aimed at supporting women looking to break into roles in football. The series kicked off with a panel that was moderated by Sunday Night Football announcer Cris Collinsworth and included Head Coach Bruce Arians, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. More than 40 participants were on the virtual meeting as Collinsworth spoke to the panelists about their experience in the NFL. There was then time for breakout sessions where participants were able to ask Arians, Bowles and Locust questions about the industry.
