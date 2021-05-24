Mike Evans & Sean Murphy-Bunting are Helping the Next Generation & the Bucs Launch Women in Football Summit | Carmen Catches Up

Successful Jocks & the Women Behind the Uniform was started by Kim Bunting in 2020 with a mission to inspire, motivate, empower and equip male athletes and the women nurturing them with the tools, resources and support needed to help athletes reach their maximum potential in the game of life.

-The Buccaneers are continuing their efforts to help advance gender equality in sports by launching a Women's Summit for Careers in Football series aimed at supporting women looking to break into roles in football. The series kicked off with a panel that was moderated by Sunday Night Football announcer Cris Collinsworth and included Head Coach Bruce Arians, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. More than 40 participants were on the virtual meeting as Collinsworth spoke to the panelists about their experience in the NFL. There was then time for breakout sessions where participants were able to ask Arians, Bowles and Locust questions about the industry.