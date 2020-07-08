The NFC South Has the League's Best Receivers & Tom Brady Was Named a Top 10 QB | Carmen Catches Up

-Tom Brady was named a Top 10 quarterback going into the 2020 season. ESPN released a list of the top 10 quarterbacks entering into 2020 based on votes from 50 NFL executives, coaches and members of front offices. The Bucs' newly acquired 20-year veteran came in at number seven, notably two spots behind NFC South-counterpart Drew Brees. to ESPN's Top 10 quarterbacks going into 2020.

There are indeed doubts about what Brady has left in the tank as he turns 43 years old prior to the start of the season. But the good news is the new crop of weapons he has around him is vastly improved over what he had in New England for the last few seasons, at least.

"Added a veteran NFL quarterback: 'If he was still in New England, not sure I would put him on [the list]," wrote ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "'I put him on there because he's in Tampa, he's got weapons. He processes at such a high rate that when you have pieces around you, it still works.'"

Under the care of Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich and equipped with the two aforementioned receivers along with the three-headed tight end monster of Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, you have to think Brady will be just fine this year – and probably better than fine.