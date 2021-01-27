NFL Network to Air Feature in Partnership with Bucs & How Young Bucs on Defense Have Stepped Up | Carmen Catches Up

-The main headlines this season have been about quarterback Tom Brady's decision to come to Tampa Bay and what he's been able to accomplish in less than a year as a Buccaneer. That's all well-deserved and incredible in its own right, but where Brady has lacked continuity in getting acclimated to a brand-new system for the first time in his pro career, he's had the benefit of at least some continuity on the other side of the ball. Though the defense is young, they are now in year two of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles' system and have become visibly more comfortable in it as a result. That has been apparent especially with the young secondary corps, who has had a major impact this postseason. Guys like cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have had an interception in every playoff game the Bucs have played this season. Murphy-Bunting joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams (four-consecutive games) and Ed Reed as well as Jason Sehorn as the only four players in the Super Bowl era with an interception in each of their first three career postseason games. His three postseason interceptions are tied for the most in team history.

"Yeah, we have had some success recently," said Licht about the young defensive backs he drafted, three of which were in 2019. "We didn't have a lot of success before that. I think trial and error helped with that. Todd [Bowles] and his staff – the defensive coaches – are excellent teachers. We had a clear vision of what they were looking for in Todd's scheme and we liked bigger, longer guys that are physical and smart – guys that, if they're maybe short on size and length, they have to be extremely tough. Todd finds a way to work these different talents and skillsets into his defense and change his defense to better utilize what they are. It's a really, really good group that we have right now. There was a lot of trial and error that went into that and I'm just happy that it's working out. Todd and his staff – they deserve a lot of credit, if not all the credit, for the way these guys have been playing during the playoff run."

The effort put forth by the younger players hasn't gone unnoticed by the veteran guys, either. Not only have guys like Marpet been impressed with the young secondary, but young players like rookies Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield Jr., who have made huge impacts on the team in only their first year as well.