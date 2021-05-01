Robert Hainsey Won Bucs Over with Impressive Versatility

"We see him as a real versatile guy," said General Manager Jason Licht, who noted that the Buccaneers liked what they saw of Hainsey as a tackle. "It's not that we don't think that he can play right tackle, but we do think that he has a big upside at guard or center, which he also played at the Senior Bowl and kind of caught our attention, just the versatility aspect. He's a captain, he's a tough guy, he's very smart. He's got all the traits that our current group has. I think he's going to fit in great. He's going to be a guy that hopefully we can plug in at several positions, be a four-spot guy possibly at some point."

The Buccaneers are returning all five of their 2020 O-Line starters in 2021, as well as playoff stand-in Aaron Stinnie. There isn't an obvious opening for Hainsey this coming season, but the situation could become more fluid after that with some possibly expiring contracts in the years to follow. Hainsey and the Buccaneers can take their time to find out where he helps the team most in the long run.

"Yeah, I think it's really up to him," said Head Coach Bruce Arians about Hainsey's eventual fit. "He was obviously a hell of a right tackle, and then when he went down to the Senior Bowl…some guys will balk at going to a different position but he was more then willing to go left guard, right guard, center. And he showed position flexibility against some of the best guys in the draft. So I think for him it's just coming in and finding what's the best niche for him, and for us to find that niche. We feel like he could play outside or inside."