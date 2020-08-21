RoJo Ready for Super Bowl with Tom Brady and Talking to the Front of the League's Best Rushing Defense | Carmen Catches Up

"I think our strength will continue to be stopping the run, but we have to prove that each and every play. That starts up front with myself, Vita [Vea and] Will Gholston, as well as the linebackers, Lavonte [David] and Devin [White]. We have to set the tempo each and every day in practice and have that translate into particular games. Obviously, our young guys in the secondary – we've got some guys returning going on their second and third years and a little bit more – we expect for them to continue to play at a high level. They're also going to come into the run game, as well, because we saw how we were attacked. We're going to understand how to adjust to those particular pieces and how we can all help each other. The more they help us, the more we can help them, especially when it gets to the passing game. We know that Coach Bowles is obviously a guy that's not going to hold back by any means. We're going to pressure people, so we've got to be prepared [and] be on point. [We've got to] understand the way that the way to execute is knowing exactly what you need to do – as well as the man next to you – and being able to communicate and understand when you have changes so everyone is on the same page."