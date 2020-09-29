RoJo Has Angriest Run of the Week & Todd Bowles' Complementary Defense | Carmen Catches Up

"We knew that they were a big fake [punt] team from the minus 40 [yard line] to the plus 50, and they were sitting right on the edge there, so we wanted to put an eight-box return out there so we had the eligibles covered, but I also didn't want them sitting back there and being able to throw the ball," said Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong. "The majority of their fakes, as went through the week, were all passes – typically they're runs. We were sitting there saying, 'Let's take Pat and put him on the snapper.' Then every return Pat was forcing up the middle. Long story short, we went into an eight-box return. We had their slots covered. They were both tight ends, so we knew we had to put some coverage people in there. We had Ryan Smith covering the PP (punter's protector) inside, so we said, 'Pat, you're going to be one on one.' Sure enough, he ripped straight up the field and then got the block. I was so happy for him. I would have loved for one of our guys off the edge to scoop and score, but you get greedy. It was a nice play [that was] well executed by him. [It brought] great energy and really got the guys going."