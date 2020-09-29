Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

RoJo Has Angriest Run of the Week & Todd Bowles' Complementary Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt goes on a rant about running back Ronald Jones’ second quarter run that set up the Bucs’ third touchdown in Denver and gives some much-deserved credit to the offensive line. Plus, what makes Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles such a defensive mastermind according to his players.

Sep 29, 2020 at 04:21 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-9.29

-Ronald Jones gets the angry scepter on Good Morning Football for a big boy run in the second quarter on third down where he took the pile with him. It was an all-out effort from the line and even blocking tight end Rob Gronkowski to get Jones to the five yard line after initially looking to be stopped right at the line of scrimmage. I'd explain it more but I really think you should Kyle Brandt and this video do it instead.

-The defense is working together on all levels to make turnovers and sacks happen. It's all about complementing each other, and that's with an 'e.' The front seven, who was kept intact after registering the best run defense in 2019, has continued their dominance against the run and has also turned up the heat on opposing quarterbacks. They're helped by the back end of the defense that may still be young, but now has a full year in this system together under their belts. What you're seeing now is all levels working together to shut down opposing offenses in all phases – especially in the pass rush given that the Bucs' defense already has 12.0 sacks on the season.

"It helps a bunch," said second-year safety Mike Edwards of the impact the front seven has on his unit. "The rush complements the coverage and the coverage complements the rush. I just feel like we have one of the best rushes in football. Our pass rushers are crazy. Us in the back end, we know they're going to get to the quarterback real soon, especially when we have a blitz on there. It definitely helps us, so we don't have to cover that long, and the ball is coming out really fast. It definitely helps us and we're trying to complement them, too, so they can get more sacks. If we can get the quarterback to hold the ball, they get a lot of sacks and get a lot of pass rush."

Another tactic that is crucial to the defensive success is creating confusion. Those 12.0 sacks have come from all levels of the defense. The six takeaways on the year have also come from a variety of players. What that tells opposing offenses it that they need to be weary of everyone. Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles spends massive amounts of time divising schemes that give every player a chance to make a play. Seriously. Every player.

"I think it's a big part, especially playing defense," outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul says of the confusion this defense imparts on opponents. "Todd Bowles does a great job of getting everybody a piece of the ball – see the ball and go get it. I just think guys just trust him. We trust the plays that he's going to call [and] he's going to get us what we need to get. So far, he's getting us one step closer to where we need to get."

And how does he do that?

"I think Coach Bowles is a defensive guru – he dials it up extremely well," said rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who has perhaps benefitted from Bowles' fluid scheme most. "For us to be successful, we have to have that play-calling that he provides – which has been amazing so far. Being able to use us in so many different ways because our defense is so versatile – we have pretty much everything in a defense. For him to just dial things up, it's just been a great look for us and it will be our success this year – just making sure that we're making plays out there on the field."

Defensive players are also being complementary in other phases of the ball. Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor blocked a punt on the Broncos' first possession of the game that set up a quick touchdown from the 10-yard line and early lead in Denver for the Bucs.

"We knew that they were a big fake [punt] team from the minus 40 [yard line] to the plus 50, and they were sitting right on the edge there, so we wanted to put an eight-box return out there so we had the eligibles covered, but I also didn't want them sitting back there and being able to throw the ball," said Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong. "The majority of their fakes, as went through the week, were all passes – typically they're runs. We were sitting there saying, 'Let's take Pat and put him on the snapper.' Then every return Pat was forcing up the middle. Long story short, we went into an eight-box return. We had their slots covered. They were both tight ends, so we knew we had to put some coverage people in there. We had Ryan Smith covering the PP (punter's protector) inside, so we said, 'Pat, you're going to be one on one.' Sure enough, he ripped straight up the field and then got the block. I was so happy for him. I would have loved for one of our guys off the edge to scoop and score, but you get greedy. It was a nice play [that was] well executed by him. [It brought] great energy and really got the guys going."

Bucs Tweet of the Day:

Related Content

news

Women of Red 'Football is Back' Event and More Tommy & Gronky | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers held their Women of Red season kickoff event virtually on Wednesday Night and we've got a very funny (and punny) new episode of "Tommy and Gronky."
news

Winning the Turnover Battle & Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are Full Go | Carmen Catches Up

Members of the Buccaneer defense talked emphasizing turnovers and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is looking forward to seeing Tampa Bay's two Pro Bowl wide receivers get a full week of preparation in together. Plus, would you let any of these guys date your sister?
news

Bucs Winfield Up for Rookie of the Week & Improvement in the Trenches | Carmen Catches Up

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is up for Rookie of the Week after his 11-tackle performance on Sunday and Ndamukong Suh, Ali Marpet talk about improvements on both sides on the line. 
news

NFL.com's Warning About Tom Brady Hot Takes & What We Learned after Week One | Carmen Catches Up

NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund crunched the numbers and they suggest quarterback Tom Brady's performance in Sunday's season opener was more of an anomaly. Plus, hear from Brady himself along with Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and wide receiver Mike Evans. 
news

Defensive Confidence & Offensive Optimism | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' defense got off to a fast start in their season opener and with the talent on the offensive side of the ball, players are confident they'll get any mistakes cleaned up as the season progresses.
news

What Familiar Faces Mean for the Bucs and Saints | Carmen Catches Up

It may be Week One, but there is some familiarity already between these two teams that may make it difficult on both sidelines come gameday.
news

Big Easy Not Being Taken Lightly by Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The 2020 season begins in the Bayou and the Buccaneers know there's a good team waiting for them there.
news

Oh Captain, My Captain & the Uphill Battle for the NFC South | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers voted on their captains, which were announced Tuesday, Leonard Fournette joins the running back room and the battle for the NFC South. 
news

Arians: 'You Have Everything You Need Here' | Carmen Catches Up

Head Coach Bruce Arians is 'all-in' with guys like Devin White, Shaq Barrett and Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell, who all spoke to the media on Thursday.
news

Defensive Creativity in 2020 & JPP's Excitement | Carmen Catches Up

We got to talk mostly about the secondary today during media availability and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul asks, "What do YOU think?"
news

Gronk's Goal & Cappa's Confidence | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers had their last day of training camp as we know it on Tuesday while Head Coach Bruce Arians, Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert, tight end Rob Gronkowski and right guard Alex Cappa all spoke to the media.

Advertising