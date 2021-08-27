Which Rookies Have Improved the Most & How the Bucs Run Game Will Shake Out | Carmen Catches Up

It was the last week of practice for the 2021 preseason and therefore the last chance for some young and on-the-bubble players to make an impression at AdventHealth Training Center. They'll have another opportunity this Saturday in Houston, where the starters will get the first half of work before yielding to the second and third teams to give guys a chance to shine.

-Inside linebacker Grant Stuard stuck out this week in practice, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians, making him not so 'irrelevant' at all.

"I think Grant Stuard has had a good week of practice," Arians said Wednesday. "It's hard because we're practicing the starters so much this week. I know what the top 35 guys can do. That fourth quarter will be very important in this game for some other guys to show that they have improved. A lot of guys were running Houston stuff this week because it's a normal game week. But it's hard to say who got much better this week because it wasn't really a training camp week."

The Bucs switched into full game-plan mode to get ready for the Texans. Gone was the structure of training camp, where you'd see starters vs. starters. Instead, the first teams on both offense and defense would go against the scout team, meant to mimic the Texans. It made things a little more challenging for the younger players trying to prove themselves, but Stuard knows he can still make an impact in other phases of the game.