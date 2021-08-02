Ross Cockrell Celebrates Sister's Olympic Glory in Style

As one big play followed another for Cockrell, it began to feel like it was meant to be after his sister's incredible accomplishment just a short time before practice.

"It was just a tremendous feeling," he said. "Coach [Bruce] Arians, the Bucs family, the Bucs team – being able to watch my sister run with this team and with this family, it just was amazing. It was the biggest race of her life. And to see her go out there and perform as well as she did in adverse weather and adverse situations, and then go out to practice and be able to do my things. I was just feeling the magic that she had. I think she passed it along to me."

The morning was so momentous for the Cockrell siblings that Arians thought that someone from the family deserved a "Game Ball" after the Bucs' practice. But he didn't give it to either Anna or Ross.

"We were holding our breath, and it was such a close race and she finished so strong and got in there," said Arians. "The whole room exploded and [we're] really, really happy for him. We gave a game ball to mom and dad after practice because the kids are what they're supposed to be but mom and dad did a hell of a job raising them, that's for sure."

Indeed, it was quite a day for the Cockrell family, even before the clock struck noon on the East Coast. Kieth and Serena raised three kids, including a second sister, Ciera, who is one year older than Anna and five younger than Ross. All three remain very close and Anna actually called Ross on Sunday evening to get some help calming her nerves.

"My sister's a tremendous personality," said Ross. "She's a bright light. So I just reminded her just to enjoy the process, all the work that she's done to get to this point. Yes, it is the Olympics, yes it is a big stage, so she should be feeling nerves. She should be feeling excitement about what's coming up. But the biggest thing that I just shared with her was to breathe, do it and let her light shine. That's something that we talk about a lot. Kind of 'charging up her stars' is a little joke that we have, and I'm glad that she was able to do it."

The 400-meter hurdles final will be held on what will be late Tuesday evening in the U.S. Eastern time zone, after the team's training camp curfew for the night. There will be no watch party at team headquarters this team but Ross will definitely be watching from his hotel room. The biggest race of Anna's life has now led to one that will be even bigger. It's possible that the Cockrell family will welcome a Super Bowl ring and an Olympic medal into their coffers in the same calendar year.

And maybe if Anna shines again on Tuesday night it will drive Ross to more heroics on the practice field as camp continues. He definitely felt the effects on Monday.