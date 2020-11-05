The Saints' Greatest Threat & What's Different About the Bucs This Time | Carmen Catches Up

Halfway through the season and the Buccaneers have been in some big games together, too. They've been able to rally themselves back for some dramatic come-from-behind victories, led by the one and only Tom Brady.

"Every year is a little different, I'll say that," Brady said about facing the Saints for the second time this season. "Football is always changing – guys come and go, coaches come and go, the teams change and the venues change. That's football. Week One, we had no preseason games, so we were trying to just learn each other [and] learn what to do. We played a really good opponent, who plays well at home [and] who doesn't make mistakes. Any time you play a good team, it's got to be great complementary football. We turned the ball over two times, [had] a pick-six – this is a team you can't make mistakes against. When you make them, it just magnifies. We're trying to be that team. We're playing a team that has been great in this division for a long time. They've got a great quarterback, [they are] really well-coached, they've got a great defense, some really talented defensive players [and] they score points offensively, so it's going to be a huge challenge. We're going to have to step up and really meet the challenge."

The Bucs may look different but facing off against quarterback Drew Brees is something Brady himself has been doing for a while. As in, over two decades a while. In college the two were both Big Ten quarterbacks and played each other while Brady was a Michigan Wolverine and Brees was a Purdue Boilermaker. Brady got the best of Brees, 35-12, in that game.