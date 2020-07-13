Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Get Ready for the Shaq Barrett Takeover on NFL Network & See Where ESPN Has the Bucs Offense Rated Going into 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett is taking over NFL Network programming on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. and we have offensive weaponry rankings along with top quarterback ratings in Madden 21 to talk about. 

Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

-Your favorite reigning sack king is taking over NFL Network on Tuesday. Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett has chosen the schedule for NFL Network programming beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It includes game replays, undoubtedly some of Barrett's best games, features and even some of Barrett's favorite replays.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. with the Week Two contest between the Bucs and Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay, and Barrett, showed out for the primetime contest on Thursday Night Football. Barrett had 3.0 sacks in the game alone. It was part of a four-game effort that saw Barrett tie an NFL record for most sacks through four games with 9.0. The game came down to a thrilling goal-line stand by the Bucs as time expired – and is certainly one worth re-living.

As is the next game Barrett chose – Week Four against the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay set a franchise record for points scored with 55 and while Barrett himself only had one sack, he also had an interception. If you recall, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown against his former team that game, too. You can re-watch that game in all its glory at 8 p.m. ET.

For the full schedule Barrett chose, see below and tune in to NFL Network starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

*4:00 PM ET - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 2019 Week 2

*8:00 PM ET - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 2019 Week 4

*11:00 PM ET - Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2019 Week 17

*2:00 AM ET - NFL Replay: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 2015 Week 6

*3:00 AM ET – NFL Replay: Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

*4:00 AM ET – Inspiring Change

*4:30 AM ET – Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 2002 Week 13

-Wide receiver Chris Godwin was ranked PFF's No. 1 receiver from 2019. Godwin earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after tallying 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He was the Bucs leading receiver as a result and it turns out, he's the NFL's leading receiver grade-wise according to PFF. Godwin earned a 90.7, putting him a tenth of a point ahead of Atlanta's Julio Jones and three-tenths ahead of the league leader in yards, New Orleans' Michael Thomas.

Also appearing on the list was Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, who tied for sixth with an 85.7 grade. Evans played in 13 games after a hamstring injury cut his season short. He still managed 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns along with his third Pro Bowl selection and second consecutive.

-The Bucs have the fourth-best group of offensive weapons in the league, according to ESPN**.** Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 teams according to their offensive firepower potential and the Bucs, with two Pro Bowl pass-catchers leading their receiver corps ended up fourth. Even with the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs finished ahead of them.

I'm not here to argue, well okay maybe I am a little bit, but I'm not sure Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott along with an unproven CeeDee Lamb outweigh Godwin, Evans and Gronk with Brady under center. The same can be said for Cleveland. Their weapons remain largely unchanged from last season when the Browns ranked 22nd in total offensive yards. On paper, sure, they look good. But they still have to work together, which clearly didn't work out so well last year – though I'll concede that running back Nick Chubb is highly underrated.

-Madden released the top 10 QB ratings and Tom Brady comes in at number five. Brady was given an overall rating of 90, which is down six points from last year's 96 rating. Will it be enough to give Brady a bit of an extra chip on his shoulder going into 2020?

Advertising