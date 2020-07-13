Get Ready for the Shaq Barrett Takeover on NFL Network & See Where ESPN Has the Bucs Offense Rated Going into 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

-Your favorite reigning sack king is taking over NFL Network on Tuesday. Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett has chosen the schedule for NFL Network programming beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It includes game replays, undoubtedly some of Barrett's best games, features and even some of Barrett's favorite replays.

It kicks off at 4 p.m. with the Week Two contest between the Bucs and Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay, and Barrett, showed out for the primetime contest on Thursday Night Football. Barrett had 3.0 sacks in the game alone. It was part of a four-game effort that saw Barrett tie an NFL record for most sacks through four games with 9.0. The game came down to a thrilling goal-line stand by the Bucs as time expired – and is certainly one worth re-living.

As is the next game Barrett chose – Week Four against the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay set a franchise record for points scored with 55 and while Barrett himself only had one sack, he also had an interception. If you recall, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown against his former team that game, too. You can re-watch that game in all its glory at 8 p.m. ET.

For the full schedule Barrett chose, see below and tune in to NFL Network starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

*4:00 PM ET - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 2019 Week 2

*8:00 PM ET - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 2019 Week 4

*11:00 PM ET - Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2019 Week 17

*2:00 AM ET - NFL Replay: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 2015 Week 6

*3:00 AM ET – NFL Replay: Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

*4:00 AM ET – Inspiring Change

*4:30 AM ET – Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 2002 Week 13

-Wide receiver Chris Godwin was ranked PFF's No. 1 receiver from 2019. Godwin earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after tallying 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He was the Bucs leading receiver as a result and it turns out, he's the NFL's leading receiver grade-wise according to PFF. Godwin earned a 90.7, putting him a tenth of a point ahead of Atlanta's Julio Jones and three-tenths ahead of the league leader in yards, New Orleans' Michael Thomas.