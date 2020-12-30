Similarities between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning According to Bruce Arians and Leonard Fournette's Journey | Carmen Catches Up

Brady has quickly bonded with his Buccaneer teammates, despite having no offseason and an abbreviated preseason to do so. He enjoys being a mentor now that he's older than pretty much everyone (his words, not mine) but he's far from the only veteran with experience on this roster. Running back LeSean McCoy has also taken on a mentor role, especially within his position room and no one appreciates that more than Leonard Fournette, who opened up a little bit about his journey so far this season with Tampa Bay.

"I think our relationship has gotten better," said Fournette of McCoy. "I always knew him but now that I'm physically with him every day, it's a wonderful feeling. He was the first person to reach out to me when I got cut by the Jaguars because he's been through that phase in his life and I think it's been the best thing for me having someone older in our room. Usually, I'm the oldest guy in the room but having someone who's experienced that, who's been through that and who's a Hall of Famer – he's going to get a gold jacket whenever he's done with this football stuff. I think just him being there even through my tough times when I wasn't starting, he told me, 'Man, it's all about God's plan.' I'm not used to that, coming from being a starter to sharing the ball, things like that. I'm used to being the whole offense. So I think my mindset has changed definitely this whole year as far as being the complete player as far as rooting for someone, cheering them on, things like that. Even though it wasn't the best year as far as my stats, I think the growth in me is amazing now. I just appreciate the Buccaneers for giving me a second chance. Guys like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, JPP, a lot of those are the guys that took me under their wing and I'm just developing and learning and becoming a better player and a better young man while I'm here."