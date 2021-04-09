The Force is With Tom Brady & Ndamukong Suh Makes 22 | Carmen Catches Up

-Tom Brady goes to Disney World… and gets candid in Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan. The two met up somewhere inside the park that allowed for social distancing to talk not only about Brady and his family's visit but also what he's been up to since winning his seventh Lombardi trophy and what he has left to prove at 43 years old.

Brady said it wasn't so much about having something to prove anymore. How could it be with his multiple league and Super Bowl MVP awards, championships with multiple teams and being part of the first team in NFL history to play in and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium? No, for Brady, he just loves the game.

"I still want to play... I got a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a freaking spiral," he laughed with Strahan.

Brady also posted multiple photos of him in the Star Wars section of the park. In his Instagram stories, Kylo Ren asked him to join 'the Dark Side' to which Brady replied, "I'm already on a winning team."