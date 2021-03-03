State of the Bucs: Tight Ends

Position Group: Tight Ends

Players: Rob Gronkowski, Cam Brate, Antony Auclair, Tanner Hudson, O.J. Howard (IR)

2020 Evaluation: Add tight ends to the list of positions that had an embarrassment of riches this year – even with the loss of O.J. Howard, who went on injured reserve after suffering a ruptured Achilles in Week Four against the Chargers. If you remember back that far, you also remember Gronkowski dubbing himself the Bucs' blocking tight end and well, he kind of was in the beginning as he got used to his new team.

But that didn't last as Gronk and Brady rekindled their connection as the season went on, culminating in not one but two touchdowns in Super Bowl LV. Gronkowski finished the regular season with 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. In the postseason, he added another 110 yards and those aforementioned Super Bowl touchdowns. He did all this while also being an extremely reliable asset in the blocking game, after all. He was crucial to Tampa Bay's run-blocking scheme and even sat in on pass protection now and again.

Brate was the Bucs' next most productive tight end, though he was limited in his role with 282 yards in the regular season on 28 catches with two touchdowns. He was one of the Bucs' most reliable targets period come playoff time, though. In four postseason games, Brate had 14 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. More than what yards he got, was when Brate got them. He converted crucial third downs, especially in the first two playoff games. He converted 10 of 14 targets on third down all season including both the regular season and playoffs. But what was really impressive about Brate was that over 60% of his catches in general during the season resulted in first downs. Those are some excellent numbers for a role player on offense.