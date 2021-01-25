On Location and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce the Sale of Super Bowl LV Ticket Packages for Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and On Location ("OL"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), today announced the sale of official Super Bowl LV ticket packages for Bucs fans following their NFC Championship win. On Location is partnering with the Bucs to provide its fans with verified ticket and experience packages, with additional options to purchase hotel accommodations and gameday ground transportation for Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Fla. Official packages will be made available through NFLOnLocation.com.

On Location, via NFLOnLocation.com/Bucs, provides a wide-range of package options, allowing Bucs fans the ability to choose their Super Bowl experience and how they want to watch their team at Raymond James Stadium on February 7. In addition to Official Ticket Packages, fans can also purchase a fully catered private suite experience. Whether a fan is looking for a multi-night stay to enjoy Super Bowl weekend in Tampa, or simply wants a gameday ticket package, On Location and the Buccaneers have something for everyone.

Official Bucs Fan Ticket Packages may include some or all of the following:

Official Super Bowl LV Game Ticket

Exclusive Access to Two (2) On Location Live Virtual Super Bowl LV events which will include:

Pregame Event featuring NFL Legend Joe Montana

Postgame Event featuring Exclusive Talent and Super Bowl LV Recaps

VISA Gift Card for In-Stadium Food, Beverage & Merchandise Purchases

Commemorative Bucs Gift – delivered after Super Bowl

Early Access to Super Bowl LVI Ticket Packages

Join the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV and have an experience you will never forget! Official Bucs fan packages are available exclusively through NFLOnLocation.com/Bucs.

