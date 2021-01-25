On Location and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce the Sale of Super Bowl LV Ticket Packages for Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and On Location ("OL"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League"), today announced the sale of official Super Bowl LV ticket packages for Bucs fans following their NFC Championship win. On Location is partnering with the Bucs to provide its fans with verified ticket and experience packages, with additional options to purchase hotel accommodations and gameday ground transportation for Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Fla. Official packages will be made available through NFLOnLocation.com.
On Location, via NFLOnLocation.com/Bucs, provides a wide-range of package options, allowing Bucs fans the ability to choose their Super Bowl experience and how they want to watch their team at Raymond James Stadium on February 7. In addition to Official Ticket Packages, fans can also purchase a fully catered private suite experience. Whether a fan is looking for a multi-night stay to enjoy Super Bowl weekend in Tampa, or simply wants a gameday ticket package, On Location and the Buccaneers have something for everyone.
Official Bucs Fan Ticket Packages may include some or all of the following:
- Official Super Bowl LV Game Ticket
- Exclusive Access to Two (2) On Location Live Virtual Super Bowl LV events which will include:
- Pregame Event featuring NFL Legend Joe Montana
- Postgame Event featuring Exclusive Talent and Super Bowl LV Recaps
- VISA Gift Card for In-Stadium Food, Beverage & Merchandise Purchases
- Commemorative Bucs Gift – delivered after Super Bowl
- Early Access to Super Bowl LVI Ticket Packages
Join the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV and have an experience you will never forget! Official Bucs fan packages are available exclusively through NFLOnLocation.com/Bucs.
*About On Location
On Location is a leader in premium experiential hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the USTA, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors. On Location through CID Entertainment & Future Beat also partners with numerous artists and music festivals across genres.