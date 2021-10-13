The Challenges Philly Presents & What's Behind the Bucs' Improved Rushing Attack | Carmen Catches Up

-Here in Tampa, the Bucs have enjoyed the fruits of a more productive ground game themselves. It's been a point of emphasis the past few weeks and it's showing. The Bucs have gone over 120 yards on the ground in each of their last two contests.

"I think it's just guys being on the same page, like having all 11 guys know where the MIKE point is and what our combinations are with the tight ends and where our receivers are going," said right tackle Tristan Wirfs. "We've been meeting with Tom [Brady] on Fridays with the offense and he'll put up the run for the week and we'll just kind of go through it together because we'll go out and practice, but we're all meeting individually at the end of the day with position groups. Just having a time where we can all be together and know what [everybody] is doing is what I think is very beneficial – just making sure everybody is on the same page."