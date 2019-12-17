Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

The Ryan Jensen Play You May Have Missed from Sunday's Game in Detroit | Carmen Catches Up

You probably already knew that center Ryan Jensen was tough but there was a play on Sunday against the Lions that was all the proof you need.

Dec 17, 2019 at 09:46 AM
web-Recovered-Recovered

Offensive linemen often don't get the credit they deserve. That can go for linemen on both sides of the ball, but the offensive line in particular really needs to work as one in order to be effective. That's why the impact of injuries along the line can be even more pronounced. You add a different piece in the mix and suddenly everything doesn't flow as well. Players along the o-line will try to avoid that at all costs, which is why it was a huge deal that left tackle Donovan Smith ended up missing his first start of his career, starting the last 77 consecutive games.

With that in mind, when center Ryan Jensen got caught by some friendly fire from left guard Ali Marpet in the first quarter – he shook it off and went back in, anyway.

"Ali [Marpet], they were in a double-team block and he got more of Ryan's elbow than he did of the defender and it hurt a lot," Head Coach Bruce Arians explained of the situation on Monday. "But he's a tough guy, came to the sideline to shake it off. We used a timeout really to get Earl [Watford] and Jameis [Winston] some snaps and by then Ryan was ok so he could go back in."

Take a look for yourself courtesy of a fan and Jensen's own Twitter account. The cameras caught a red-faced and hurting Jensen coming to the sideline, then flashing to Winston and backup-center Earl Watford taking some snaps. Before they can get more than two in, Jensen walks back out onto the field.

"He said, 'I'm going back in.' I said, 'Good.'" Said Arians.

I have a feeling the exchange was a little bit more colorful than that knowing the two parties involved but it was something I totally missed in real time. Tough doesn't even begin to cover it.

The only person that may have been a little disappointed was Watford himself.

Related Content

news

One Last Time… | Carmen Catches Up

After six seasons, my time with the Buccaneers is up.

news

Rams Scouting Report from Tom Brady & Todd Bowles and Could the Bucs Injury Status Actually Be an Asset? | Carmen Catches Up

What quarterback Tom Brady and Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles are seeing from the Rams plus a silver lining with all the injuries the Bucs have faces this year.

news

What to Expect from the Rams According to the Bucs | Carmen Catches Up

The Rams will have some new personnel this time around as they come to Tampa for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs.

news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.

news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.

news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.

news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.

news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.

news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.

news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.

news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.

Advertising