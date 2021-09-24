Time for Bucs Receivers, rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to Step Up | Carmen Catches Up

Miller may also be tapped on special teams to come in for Mickens on punt returns. Miller said Friday he works on punts every single day in practice, in case that's where he's needed as well.

-Of course, one of the guys dictating the targets and where the ball will ultimately go, is quarterback Tom Brady. He's proven effective, to say the least, in being productive so far this season. So effective, that he has the league lead in passing touchdowns with nine, is top five in passing yards among all quarterbacks and is coming off back-to-back FedEx Air Player of the Week awards. While that may be surprising to some from a 44-year-old quarterback, one person that isn't surprised? His coach.