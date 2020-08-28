Tom Brady Takes Command in First Bucs Scrimmage

"I thought Tom was very, very efficient," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "Good job of leadership – I think when you get the first long drive of the year, guys start dragging. He got their [butts] in the huddle and got them rolling and [was] keeping under the 25 second and 40 second clock pretty good – we weren't close at all. He was commanding that pretty good and overall I thought he had a hell of a day. Overall, I was pretty pleased. I think that drive and a couple other drives showed that we're not quite in game shape coming out of it. The field was very soft and mushy – we're used to a hard, fast surface over here on the practice [field], so it was a little different feel, too."

Brady and the ones actually found the end zone three times during the scrimmage, while the Bucs' first-team defense didn't give up much to the second-team offense. Those farther down the depth chart got their opportunities toward the end of the morning. It's not something the team will spend too much time celebrating – one would expect Brady and the Bucs' loaded offense to find success against a group of mostly reserves. Still, it was another important step towards getting ready for the New Orleans Saints on September 13, especially after the pandemic wiped out the offseason program and all four preseason games.