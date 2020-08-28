Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Takes Command in First Bucs Scrimmage

Though it didn't come as a big surprise, QB Tom Brady was efficient and productive in his first game-like work as a Buccaneer on Friday, and his leadership was quite evident as well

Aug 28, 2020 at 02:30 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

1WebThumbnailTemplate

Did Tom Brady pass his first game-like test as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback? You could say he got a 98.

Brady's A-plus performance in the Buccaneers' intrasquad scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium on Friday began with a 98-yard touchdown drive against Tampa Bay's second-string defense. It was the first possession for the starting offense after the starting defense had forced a punt by Blaine Gabbert's crew, which punter Bradley Pinion bounced down at the two-yard line. Sixteen plays later, Brady's group was in the end zone.

Details from the scrimmage are meant to be scarce as the Buccaneers are already preparing for a regular-season opener that is only 16 days away, but Brady spread the ball around to a number of receivers and the drive was a good mix of run and pass. The main thing about it is that it took quite some time, which was a challenge in the Tampa heat.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Kahzin Daniels #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Kahzin Daniels #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Helmet before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Helmet before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91, Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91, Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44, and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Antoine Winfield #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center A.Q. Shipley #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back LeSean McCoy #25 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Jack Cichy #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Safety Javon Hagan #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 99

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 28, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 22 of 2020 Training Camp practice at Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

"I thought Tom was very, very efficient," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "Good job of leadership – I think when you get the first long drive of the year, guys start dragging. He got their [butts] in the huddle and got them rolling and [was] keeping under the 25 second and 40 second clock pretty good – we weren't close at all. He was commanding that pretty good and overall I thought he had a hell of a day. Overall, I was pretty pleased. I think that drive and a couple other drives showed that we're not quite in game shape coming out of it. The field was very soft and mushy – we're used to a hard, fast surface over here on the practice [field], so it was a little different feel, too."

Brady and the ones actually found the end zone three times during the scrimmage, while the Bucs' first-team defense didn't give up much to the second-team offense. Those farther down the depth chart got their opportunities toward the end of the morning. It's not something the team will spend too much time celebrating – one would expect Brady and the Bucs' loaded offense to find success against a group of mostly reserves. Still, it was another important step towards getting ready for the New Orleans Saints on September 13, especially after the pandemic wiped out the offseason program and all four preseason games.

"I think the competition's on," said Brady. "It doesn't start in two weeks – it's already started. Every day that goes by we have to learn from what we're doing, learn with each other, the plays, the corrections, all the different things that we're really trying to get up to speed with because it's very different with no preseason games and learning against our own team constantly [and] not traveling at all. We can try to maybe take advantage of the extra time we have – because I think there is a little extra time for practice – but it's coming fast. I think today was a good indicator for all of us that it's right around the corner and we're going to have to tighten some things up so we can be ready to go against a great football team there in a couple weeks."

The game featured live tackling, which Arians felt was necessary to take the place of the lost preseason games. He was pleased with the sound tackling demonstrated by the first-team defense, and called the overall performance of that group "outstanding." However, the other side of the coin to allowing tackling is the increased possibility of injuries, and sure enough cornerback Carlton Davis and running back Ronald Jones were sidelined by the end of the scrimmage. However, Arians said he believed neither injury was serious.

If the Buccaneers do indeed escape Friday's quasi-game with no injuries that will affect the start of the regular season, that will have to be considered one of the day's main successes. Otherwise, the completely unsurprising but still encouraging main takeaway from the scrimmage is that Tom Brady was in complete command.

Arians noted Brady's strong work on third downs throughout his possessions and voiced only one disappointment – that a two-minute drive to end the first half had to settle for a field goal. But it wasn't just Brady's throws that made an impact, and that's something that Arians got to see for the first time on his sideline.

"He was fired up [and] he was ready to go," said Arians of his ultra-experienced quarterback. "It was the first time in a game atmosphere and, like I said, he had great command. He's getting them in and out, forcing his way a little bit on some guys who were tired – they need that."

Related Content

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 14
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 14

The Buccaneers were back outside in the sunshine and in pads for Thursday's practice. 
Jaydon Mickens: 'Full-Speed but Sound'
news

Jaydon Mickens: 'Full-Speed but Sound'

Given a second chance at Bucs camp, WR Jaydon Mickens now has a shot to earn a significant job in the fall and he thinks his veteran experience gives him an edge, especially on special teams
S.S. Mailbag: Repeatable Numbers
news

S.S. Mailbag: Repeatable Numbers

Can Shaq Barrett approach his 2019 sack totals and will Chris Godwin continue to dominate in the slot? That and more as we tackle this week's questions from the fans
Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line
news

Bucs Sign A.Q. Shipley, Add Experienced Depth to O-Line

The Buccaneers have signed former Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley, who has made 70 career NFL starts, including 51 in Bruce Arians' offense
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13

The Buccaneers moved indoors and out of pads for Wednesday morning's practice.
Seeing Bucs Expectations as Opportunity in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up
news

Seeing Bucs Expectations as Opportunity in 2020 | Carmen Catches Up

We got to hear from tight end Cameron Brate and inside linebacker Lavonte David about the expectations of the Buccaneers this season. See which one splashed some cold water on the hype – plus other highlights of media availability from Wednesday.
Bucs' Kicker Battle is 'Real Close'
news

Bucs' Kicker Battle is 'Real Close'

The Bucs are not yet settled at the kicker or kick return positions as the regular season grows closer, though for different reasons//
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12

Tuesday was a particularly intense session with multiple live periods and the defense took full advantage.
For Vita Vea, Next Level Means More Sacks
news

For Vita Vea, Next Level Means More Sacks

The Buccaneers' 2018 first-round draft pick had a strong sophomore campaign, particulary against the run, but the team believes he has the tools to pump up his sack total and help the defense even more
Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back
news

Bucs Bring WR Spencer Schnell Back

Thinned a bit at wide receiver and punt returner by injuries, the Buccaneers have re-signed first-year WR Spencer Schnell, who had been waived just prior to training camp
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 11

The weather may have been breezy but the practice was intense on Monday morning.

Advertising