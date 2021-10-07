Tom Brady Faces More Familiarity with Dolphins Coming to Town & Expectations of Richard Sherman | Carmen Catches Up

-But while Brady may be familiar with this defense, he's still mostly worried about improving his offense no matter who they are playing – as is his coach, Byron Leftwich. It's a long season and we're only four weeks into it. The offense, and the team for that matter, is still a work in progress.

"We're trying to play our best football,"Leftwich said. "I don't think we played it yet. Obviously, the numbers don't mean anything until the end of the year. We're still in Week 4, we're early in the season. We'll worry about what the numbers at the end, but right now we're just trying to get better. We're just trying to get better and do what we need to do to help the team win that Sunday. That's really how we approach it. If it's scoring a bunch of points, it's scoring a bunch of points. Obviously, we try to do that every week. There's going to be times when you don't, but if you can win football games when you don't, that's a sign of a good football team. So, we all have our hand in the pile trying to do what we can to win football games. That's our approach week-in and week-out."