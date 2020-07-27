Tom Brady Has Officially Entered the Building and Put Some Respect on Lavonte David's Name | Carmen Catches Up

I wrote the story Sunday night about his selection. It was a factually based article meant to inform rather than to pass judgment. The beauty of this column is its editorial nature, where I can absolutely say that David again gets snubbed. Show me a more consistent player (especially linebacker) and I'll show you someone who doesn't exist. I alluded to it in the article but it seems that David has become a victim of his own consistency. A high level of play is just simply expected from him. He's not the flashiest player. He's the last player to show off or push any of his own individual accolades. And instead of commending and recognizing him for it – we just act like it's business as usual.