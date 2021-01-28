Tom Brady Wants to Win for Bruce Arians | Carmen Catches Up

"I'd like to think that I wasn't that much of a chance after a lot of years," Brady continued, providing his perspective on the situation. "Becoming a free agent and then having the opportunity to continue my playing career. I love the opportunity that presented itself here, which is ultimately why I chose here. I really love the coaching staff, I loved the players that they had. I looked at those players and thought, 'Wow, these are really great players. This would be a good opportunity for me.' Obviously, a different conference and a different division – all of that I didn't quite know about. In the end, I just made a lot of different choices. I don't want to revisit them all, but I'm pretty detailed and thorough. I went through a process of decisions and thinking about everything that really mattered to me in some way [and] one form or another. Obviously, a lot of family considerations. My son lives in New York and I didn't want to be too far from him. It just ended up being a great fit and as it's played out, I've just though, 'Wow, this has really been a magical year.' For me as a player to switch teams, that takes a lot. To move my family, to go to a different conference, to keep building the way we did and develop a rapport with the guys that we have here – so much of football is about the relationships that you get with your teammates [and your] coaches. The fact that we're still playing feels really good for me and [I] understand that we've put a lot into it. Hopefully we can go finish the job – that would be the best part about the season. It's always been a goal to win the last game of the year. We've got an opportunity to do it – it's certainly not going to be easy. It's going to take everything we've got. We're going up against a great, championship-level team and it's going to take our best."