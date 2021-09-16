Tommy & Gronky are Back & Brady's Familiarity with Atlanta's DC | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers suffered another loss in Week One with long snapper Zach Triner tearing a tendon in his finger, though that wasn't discovered by anyone until after the game was over and he had continued to snap with it. Triner was moved to injured reserve and the team brough in Carson Tinker as its new long snapper. Tinker, who is already affectionately called 'Tink,' by his new teammates has put a focus on settling in as quickly as possible, not that he wants anyone to notice.

"It's huge," said Tinker, of getting to know his new specialist teammates. "But at the same time, my job is to be seamless and be invisible. I was talking to [Ryan] Succop and we had a great period today. I told him my job is just for you to be [feeling] like you're kicking on the sticks out there. You're not supposed to even know that I'm there. It's really big to get with Bradley [Pinion] and to get with Ryan, but also the other core guys on special teams. And with Keith [Armstrong] – we've [spent] a lot of time meeting on the field working different looks, but also in the film room breaking down seeing what I'm thinking and what they're thinking, and who has who. Like I said, it's been great to get back into it and get back in with all the guys, but also, picking their brain and letting them pick my brain just to get all on the same page."